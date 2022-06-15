97°F
White Castle opens newest valley location

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2022 - 1:53 pm
 
Updated June 16, 2022 - 10:59 am
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
White Castle located at 535 Marks St. in Henderson is now open. (Rochelle Richards/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Slider fans rejoice!

The White Castle located at 535 Marks St. had a soft opening to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled to officially open its doors on Thursday.

Both the drive-thru and dining room will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

The new Henderson location marks the fifth location in Southern Nevada, including locations on the Strip, downtown Fremont, Paradise Road and in Jean.

White Castle is known for their small, square hamburgers dubbed sliders.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

