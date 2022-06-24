Win Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year at new McDonald’s
McDonald’s is opening its first new location in Henderson in more than a decade Saturday, and the restaurant will host a grand opening with free food and prizes.
As a part of Henderson’s recent flurry of business growth, McDonald’s is opening its first new location in the city in more than a decade Saturday.
To celebrate, owner-operator Team Vance Management invites hungry guests to visit the new restaurant, 3452 St. Rose Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free food and prizes.
Feeling McLucky? Spin a giveaway wheel — 100 winning guests will receive Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year. Other prizes include a pair of bikes with helmets and 400 goody bags.
For grand opening specials, visit for $1.99 Big Macs; $1.99 hamburger Happy Meals; and free cookies with every Extra Value meal or Happy Meal purchase.
Team Vance Management is led by owner-operator James Vance, who opened his first Las Vegas Valley McDonald’s in 1995.
Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.