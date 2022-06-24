101°F
Win Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year at new McDonald's

June 24, 2022
 
The exterior of Henderson's new McDonald's. It opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes ...
The exterior of Henderson's new McDonald's. It opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for free Big Macs for a year. (MassMedia)
The interior of Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have pri ...
The interior of Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for Happy Meal's for a year. (MassMedia)
The order kiosk and pick-up window in Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June ...
The order kiosk and pick-up window in Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for Happy Meal's for a year. (MassMedia)
The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)
The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)
The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)
The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)

As a part of Henderson’s recent flurry of business growth, McDonald’s is opening its first new location in the city in more than a decade Saturday.

To celebrate, owner-operator Team Vance Management invites hungry guests to visit the new restaurant, 3452 St. Rose Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free food and prizes.

Feeling McLucky? Spin a giveaway wheel — 100 winning guests will receive Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year. Other prizes include a pair of bikes with helmets and 400 goody bags.

For grand opening specials, visit for $1.99 Big Macs; $1.99 hamburger Happy Meals; and free cookies with every Extra Value meal or Happy Meal purchase.

Team Vance Management is led by owner-operator James Vance, who opened his first Las Vegas Valley McDonald’s in 1995.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

