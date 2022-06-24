Win Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year at new McDonald’s

McDonald’s is opening its first new location in Henderson in more than a decade Saturday, and the restaurant will host a grand opening with free food and prizes.

The exterior of Henderson's new McDonald's. It opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for free Big Macs for a year. (MassMedia)

The interior of Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for Happy Meal's for a year. (MassMedia)

The order kiosk and pick-up window in Henderson's new McDonald's, which opens on Saturday, June 25, and will have prizes like bikes, helmets and a chance for Happy Meal's for a year. (MassMedia)

The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)

The interior of McDonald's new location at 3452 St. Rose Parkway in Henderson. (MassMedia)

As a part of Henderson’s recent flurry of business growth, McDonald’s is opening its first new location in the city in more than a decade Saturday.

To celebrate, owner-operator Team Vance Management invites hungry guests to visit the new restaurant, 3452 St. Rose Parkway, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free food and prizes.

Feeling McLucky? Spin a giveaway wheel — 100 winning guests will receive Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year. Other prizes include a pair of bikes with helmets and 400 goody bags.

For grand opening specials, visit for $1.99 Big Macs; $1.99 hamburger Happy Meals; and free cookies with every Extra Value meal or Happy Meal purchase.

Team Vance Management is led by owner-operator James Vance, who opened his first Las Vegas Valley McDonald’s in 1995.

