Win free beer for a year as tavern opens 7th valley location

The pub is going into the Centennial Hills neighborhood in northwest Las Vegas.

The PKWY burger from the menu at PKWY Tavern, the locally owned pub group set to open its seventh location in Las Vegas, in Centennial Hills, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

PKWY Tavern is opening in CNTNNL Hills.

The shop, at 5990 Centennial Center Blvd., is set to open Sept. 29. Centennial Hills is the seventh location for the pub group owned by FINE Entertainment Management of Las Vegas.

To celebrate its debut, the tavern is selecting one person to receive a free beer per day for a year. To enter, people must be among the first 200 to download the PKWY app (pkwytavern.com/app) and check in at the Centennial Hills location during opening weekend.

The tavern will feature more than 200 draft beers, table top gaming, more than 60 flat-screen TVs, bowling lanes, pool tables, shuffleboard and patio games. Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, with some breakfast dishes on the late-night menu served after midnight.

The menu will also offer lunch, dinner, craft cocktails, and new signature items dubbed PKWY Favorites.

“We’re thrilled to bring the PKWY Tavern experience to the northwest neighborhood,” said Jonathan Fine, CEO and owner of FINE Entertainment Management. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our new location and become an integral part of this vibrant neighborhood.”

PKWY Centennial will be open 24/7, with live entertainment Thursdays through Sundays. The tavern encompasses a family-friendly dining room, main bar, private dining room and a new second patio with a full-service bar.

PKWY Centennial opens at 8 p.m. Sept. 29.

