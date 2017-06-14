ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Food

Wine and tequila gifts for Dad this Father’s Day

By Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2017 - 12:18 pm
 

Just think how disappointed Dad would be if you got him a tie for Father’s Day. You can do so much better.

If Dad’s a wine drinker, consider the bourbon-barrel aged chardonnay from Robert Mondavi Private Selection. Aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels, it has fruity notes as well as hints of oak, vanilla and baking spices, and the company said it goes well with barbecue favorites. It’s $13.99 a bottle and available nationwide.

If Dad’s more of a tequila drinker, or just has an appreciation for art, consider these Jose Cuervo Especial limited-edition bottles created to celebrate the company’s 222nd anniversary. There are two Especial Gold and two Especial Silver Bottles, and each has a story: “A Special Lady,” “A Music Inspiration,” “The Devil’s Water” and “The Heart of an Industry,” They’re $26 each, and also available nationwide.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like