Wynn Las Vegas to reopen 5 restaurants May 29

The rest of the Strip resort will remain closed under the state’s reopening plan, but Allegro, Jardin, Lakeside, Mizumi and SW Steakhouse will welcome customers with full menus.

Lakeside overlooks Wynn Las Vegas' Lake of Dreams. (Wynn Las Vegas)

The view of the waterfall at Mizumi. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Wynn Las Vegas announced Friday that its Allegro, Jardin, Lakeside, Mizumi and SW Steakhouse restaurants will open their doors May 29.

It’s the first Strip resort to take advantage of the provision in the Nevada United: Road to Recovery plan allowing restaurants to open if they can be accessed without crossing the casino floor.

“The reopening of these restaurants is a positive and crucial step toward the complete reopening of our resort,” Wynn President Marilyn Spiegel said in a statement. The rest of the resort remains closed, except for the golf course.

Full menus will be served at all of the restaurants. Additionally, three-course, prix-fixe menus will be available at each, ranging from $45 at Allegro to $75 at Lakeside and SW Steakhouse. Jardin and Allegro will have happy hours from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, with food and beverage specials.

The resort’s Lake of Dreams is coming back to life, too, with al fresco dining overlooking the water show at Lakeside and SW Steakhouse. Mizumi’s window wall will be open to the restaurant’s 90-foot waterfall.

Guests, who will be temperature-scanned upon arrival, are asked to use the Wynn Resort self-parking area. Jardin will open at 11 a.m. daily, Allegro at 3 p.m. and the rest at 5:30. Closing times are 9 p.m. at Jardin, 11 p.m. at Allegro and 10 p.m. for the remaining three.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.