Yard House offers a little something for everyone

What kind of restaurant is the Yard House?

3066013

What kind of restaurant is the Yard House?

Just combine, Ryan Sterling suggests, all the "little bits and pieces" you’ve liked from every restaurant you’ve ever been to.

The result, Sterling says, would be the Yard House, the California-based eatery that opened its first Las Vegas location in March.

There’s the upscale casual ambiance. Classic rock playing on the speakers. A full 160 beers on tap, along with an extensive wine list and a hefty roster of martinis and drinks.

And, on the menu, there’s an ambitious, and sometimes surprising, array of what Sterling, the Las Vegas restaurant’s general manager, calls "American fusion" offerings, which covers everything from sushi and Korean barbecue to burgers and Bearnaise sliders, as well as steaks and chops, seafood dishes, pizza and truly novel renditions of such comfort food classics as macaroni and cheese.

And while sports fans will enjoy the more than two dozen 50-inch flat screens, the Yard House caters to families and kids, too.

The Yard House, 6593 Las Vegas Blvd. South, in Town Square, is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 2:20 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 11 p.m. to closing Sundays through Wednesdays.

The restaurant seats about 400, and reservations are not required.

Starters: California roll, $11.75; grilled Korean barbecue beef, $11.95; Bearnaise sliders, $9.95

Soups and salads: Chicken tortilla soup, $8.65; New York steak salad, $16.75

Entrees: Surf and Turf Burger, $14.65; Cuban roast pork dip sandwich, $12.65; jerk chicken with shrimp stack, $17.45; miso Chilean sea bass, $25.95; adult macaroni and cheese, $15.95

Extras: Draft beer floats featuring Young’s Chocolate Stout or Lindeman’s Framboise with vanilla ice cream, $6.95

Desserts: Trio Sampler of lemon souffle, chocolate souffle and peach apple cobbler, $8.95

Information: 734-9273

By JOHN PRZYBYS