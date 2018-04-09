You can get free Ben & Jerry’s ice cream on Tuesday

Need an excuse to enjoy some ice cream? Ben & Jerry’s locations nationwide are giving away free ice cream cones on Tuesday.
Guests can enjoy a free scoop of their favorite Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor from noon to 8 p.m. as part of the company’s 40th annual free cone day.
Six locations in Southern Nevada are participating, including three off-Strip spots. The location at the District at Green Valley Ranch will feature “celebrity scoopers,” face painting and a balloon artist.
Visit Benjerry.com to find a participating scoop shop nearest you.
