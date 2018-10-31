You can help make the world’s largest gin and tonic in Las Vegas

Attention, GT lovers: The Las Vegas chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is inviting the public to help create the world’s largest gin and tonic from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Apex Social Club at the Palms.

Attention, G&T lovers: The Las Vegas chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild is inviting the public to help create the world’s largest gin and tonic from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Apex Social Club at the Palms. Participants will each pour a bottle of Empress gin into a 300-gallon vessel on the club’s 55th-floor patio. The event will be submitted to Guinness World Records, and proceeds will benefit Keep Memory Alive. For tickets, which are $50 ($30 for members of the guild) and include a cocktail reception, visit keepmemoryalive.com. The Palms’ restaurants and bars will offer an Empress gin and tonic for $12 through the end of November, with a portion of proceeds to Keep Memory Alive.

Plans for a pop-up

Hemant Kishore, who formerly served his southern Indian cuisine at Toddy Shop, will take part in a Latin-Indian pop-up dinner Nov. 10 at The Stove at 11261 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. Kishore will collaborate with the restaurant’s Antonio Nunez and Scott Commings on the seven-course meal, which will include beer and cocktail pairings. Tickets: thestovelv.com.

Different style of draft

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves is working on his own India Pale Ale, to be released (on draft only) around Christmas.

Vermont beer fete

And in other beer news: The new bBd’s at Palace Station will celebrate beers of the Green Mountain State this weekend, with small-batch brews on Vermont Beer Day from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, a meet-and-greet with a brewer from Lost Nation from 6-8 p.m. Friday and a can-release day for A Sip of Sunshine IPA on Sunday. Beers will be served from noon to midnight each day.

Store welcomes restaurant

Jeannie’s, a contemporary Italian restaurant, is to open Thursday at Nordstrom at Fashion Show mall. It’s the second collaboration between the company and James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Tom Douglas of Seattle. Jeannie’s will serve warm sandwiches called “toasties,” appetizers, salads and pastas in addition to pizzas.

Two new Lolli + Pops

Two new Lolli + Pops locations have opened at the Grand Canal Shoppes on the Strip, one near the south canal turnaround on The Venetian side of the shopping complex, the other near the guest elevators on the Palazzo side. The openings make three Las Vegas shops for the company.

Sightings

Raiders owner Mark Davis in a party of 10 at Top of the World at the Stratosphere. NBC NFL analyst Cris Collinsworth at MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel. Darren Criss, formerly of “Glee,” with his band (who are touring with Lea Michele) and Mike Shouhed of “Shahs of Sunset” at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The band Disturbed at Stripsteak at Mandalay Bay.

