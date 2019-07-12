You’ll only have one day to try this Las Vegas special

Heidi Knapp Rinella

“All Quacked Up” is the SecretBurger special to be served Thursday at Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. It starts with a pancake made with ramp and micro-vegetable kimchi, which is topped with a drizzle of house-made hoisin sauce, sliced Peking duck breast, an Andres-style fried duck egg, a scoop of osetra caviar and a shower of gold flakes.

Paired with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale Extra Dry Sake-Style Saison, it’s $30. Tickets for the off-menu, one-day-only meal are available through Tuesday at secretburger.com.

