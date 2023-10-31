Your guide to high-end food and drink for F1 weekend

The Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix experiences range from race-themed cocktails to special wine offerings to pricey beef and seafood everywhere you look.

A seafood podium is being offered at Mercato della Pescheria in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Mercato della Pescheria)

Luxe seafood is being offered at Kusa Nori in Resorts World on the Strip for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Resorts World)

A swinging tomahawk steak is being offered at Smith & Wollensky in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Galdones Photography)

Braised beef cheeks are being offered at Top of the World restaurant in The Strat on the Strip for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Cole Curtis)

Piero's Italian Cuisine is offering a special wine menu for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Chris Wessling)

La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip is offering a special wine flight for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (Barbara Kraft)

Toscana Ristorante & Bar in Eataly at Park MGM on the Strip is offering carpaccio di Manzo for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix. (MGM Resorts)

The Ultimate Robata Platter, composed of top-tier seafood and beef, is being offered at Sushisamaba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian on the Strip for the inaugural 2023 Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix.

The inaugural Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix harnesses the city’s penchant for (and proud embrace of) going big. In keeping with this spirit, restaurants on the Strip (and a few off the Strip) are showcasing food and drink specials to celebrate the circuit. Offerings are good for race weekend (Nov. 16 to 18) unless otherwise indicated. Some highlights:

On the Strip

Caesars Palace: Beginning 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Hell’s Kitchen is presenting Trackside Dinner with Gordon, with a four-course menu, wine or cocktail pairing, a gift and chef Ramsay discussing his love of Formula One, just before practice starts, for $500. Beginning 1 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18, Nobu is presenting a sushi demonstration with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, followed by service of the sushi, along with toro, A5 wagyu, caviar and cocktails, for $500. Reservations for both: caesars.com/events/f1.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas: STK Steakhouse is mingling bourbon, vanilla syrup and lemon for The Full Throttle Cocktail, for $22, $32 in a souvenir cup, from Nov. 13 through 19.

The Cromwell: Beginning 11 a.m. Nov. 19, Giada is offering its Morning-After Trackside Brunch with chef De Laurentiis, Italian-inspired dishes and views of the circuit, for $250. Reservations: caesars.com/events/f1.

MGM Resorts: As reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, MGM properties are featuring extensive food and drink offerings and other experiences. For an event guide, dates and reservations, visit mgmresorts.com/en/offers/formula-1-race-week.html.

Paris Las Vegas: Beginning 11 a.m. Nov. 17, Vanderpump à Paris is showcasing A Very Vanderpump Brunch, with a special menu, Vanderpump branded rosé and an appearance by Lisa Vanderpump, for $250. Reservations: caesars.com/events/f1.

Resorts World: Brezza is featuring an all-inclusive brunch with wine, cocktails, caviar, and dishes from chef Nicole Brisson, for $295, on Nov. 17 and 18. Kusa Nori is featuring menus starring lobster, Black Hawk wagyu, Kaluga caviar, Shigoku oysters, signature desserts and more, for $195, on Nov. 17 and 18. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19, Crossroads Kitchen is hosting a plant-based brunch buffet, for $55.

Harrah’s: Beginning 5 p.m. Nov. 16, Ramsay’s Kitchen is presenting Take a Seat with Gordon, with a three-course menu, wine or cocktail pairing, and chef Ramsay sharing culinary stories, for $250. Reservations: caesars.com/events/f1.

Park MGM: Toscana Ristorante & Bar is sending out a five-course menu starring Urbani truffles, in dishes like beef carpaccio with burgundy truffles and an 8-ounce filet with black truffles, for $125, with a 3-gram shaved white truffle supplement for $55. La Pizza e La Pasta is serving specials like burrata with caviar ($38) and pizza with porcini mushrooms ($52).

The Strat: PT’s Wings & Sports is offering a Pit Stop Package with choice of cocktails and a table overflowing with wings and sauce, carnitas sliders with queso Oaxaca, and piled-high classic nachos, plus prime seating for race programming, for $99 for two or $190 for four. Top of the World, 844 feet above the Strip, is offering a four-course Circuit Tour menu (including red wine-braised beef cheeks) inspired by Grand Prix circuits around the world, for $120. Reservations for both: thestrat.com/restaurants.

Toca Madera, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 233, is presenting a seven-dish à la carte brunch menu, with oyster shooters ($24), oysters Rockefeller ($30), Driver’s Championship French toast platter ($85), avocado burrata Benedict ($24), barbacoa Benedict ($2o), Grand Prix Burger ($26), and Caviar of Champions ($180, with Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut $140 more and Dom Perignon Luminous Brut $750 more). Served 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19.

The Venetian/Grand Canal Shoppes: Mercato della Pescheria is featuring Grand Pasta Mia with truffle agnolotti and coal-roasted langoustines ($60) and a seafood podium featuring five different fish and seafood ($240). Smith & Wollensky is featuring a shellfish tower ($145), a Gold Grade wagyu New York strip steak ($98) and a 44-ounce swinging tomahawk ribeye ($24o). Among the race week dishes at Sushisamba are Robata whole fish (market price) and an Ultimate Robata Platter with beef and seafood ($5oo).

Wynn Las Vegas: La Cave Food & Wine Hideaway is sending out a flight of four wines (2-ounce pours) celebrating European regions along the 2023 race calendar. Cost: $34. La Cave is also featuring its butler-style tray-passed brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15 through 19, for $99.

Wynn Las Vegas: Beginning 5:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Tableau restaurant is offering a five-course dinner starring wines from Harlan Estate of Napa Valley and from Champagne Krug. The wines consist of Krug with caviar at a reception, Krug Vintage, three library vintages from Harlan and a glass of nectary Château d’Yquem. Cost: $5,000 plus tax and gratuity. Required reservations: conciergemanagers@ wynnlasvegas.com or 702-770-4362.

Off the Strip

Ferraro’s Ristorante, 4480 Paradise Road, is presenting The Ferraro’s Experience menu featuring five antipasti choices, four primi choices (including Maine lobster and black truffle risotto), five secondi choices (including American wagyu rib cab with lobster tail), and four dessert choices, for $395 ($75 additional for wine pairings), from Nov. 13 through 18.

The Laundry Room inside Commonwealth, 525 E. Fremont St., is featuring a car-themed cocktail menu served Nov. 16 through 19. Among the five cocktails are a Need for Speed, blending gin, elderflower, pineapple, lime and dill, and a Race You There, with tequila, cassis, chili, lime, habanero and muddled blackberries. Cost: $19 each cocktail. Reservations: sevenrooms.com/reservations/thelaundryroomfremont.

Palace Station: Tailgate Social is serving a Verstappen Martini, a Hamilton Highball and Riccardo Refresher (with Patrón Reposado Tequila) in honor of celebrated Formula One drivers, for $13.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is presenting a specialty wine list, by the glass and bottle, with pours from Italy, France, Spain, Australia and Argentina, from $15 to $25 by the glass. The restaurant is also presenting five cocktails to represent countries participating in the Vegas race, each $25.

