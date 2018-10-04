Entertainment

Free coffee, nickel beer, First Friday in downtown Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 10:42 am
 

October First Friday theme is ‘Connect’

First Friday celebrates its 16th anniversary this month with the theme “Connect.” October’s featured artist is painter, sculptor and fabricator/designer Justin Lepper, aka Dr. Lepper. Live entertainment will include Rising Stars, Shea Freedom, Lovers and Strangers and Jason Rylan, who will sing “Strong” on the Main Stage at 9 p.m. as a tribute to Oct. 1 victims and survivors. The festival’s main stage is located at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover. firstfridaylasvegas.com

Coffee, conversation at Vesta tasting

Vesta Coffee Roasters will host a free “Public Cupping” (a tasting) at 6 p.m. Friday. Guests will be able to test five coffees and discuss the aroma, taste, body and flavor of each. 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd., vestacoffee.com

Nickel specials during anniversary bash

Downtown Grand will kick off a monthlong fifth anniversary party at 5 p.m. Friday. Dubbed Festival5, it will include $5 options at Freedom Beat, Triple George Grill, Furnace Bar, Citrus Pool and the casino floor. The best deal may be the 5-cent drinks available from 5-5:55 p.m. daily: Buy a $5 burger at Freedom Beat and get a well drink, bloody mary or flight of beers for just a nickel more. 206 N. Third St., downtowngrand.com/festival5

Got the Blues? Come jam at Artifice Bar

Artifice Bar will host its new monthly Open Blues Jam from 8 p.m. to midnight Monday. Leisa K & The Pickups will host, and a back line will be provided for musicians who want to come in and play the blues. There’s no cover, and drink specials will be available throughout the night. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

Kidz Street fest benefits school

The 2018 Kidz Street Festival will be from from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lot at The Western Hotel. The event benefits 9th Bridge School. In addition to inflatable rides, a rock climbing wall, trackless train, carnival games, face painters, balloon artists, petting zoo and a DJ, there will be festival areas reflecting various aspects of the school’s program. They’ll include the Tinker Lab for children to explore and tinker; Interactive Alley with engaging, hands-on games and activities; the Artists’ Area to bring out each child’s creativity; a Food Hub that incorporates gardening and nutrition education; Toddler Town for children aged 2 and younger; and the Community Block, which will showcase nonprofits associated with education, children and downtown Las Vegas. Admission is $5 at the door, activities extra. 899 Fremont St., 9thbridgeschool.org/kidzstreet

Events center hosts Knights watch party

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host its first Vegas Golden Knights Road-Game Watch Party of the season Saturday evening. The Knights will be in Minnesota taking on the Wild, but fans can watch the game free on 72 feet of screen with stadium sound, along with Chance, The Golden Aces and the Knight Line drummers. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the the puck is scheduled to drop at 5. For details on reserving a table or cabana at the venue, at 200 Third St., go to dlvec.com.

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini atmancini@ reviewjournal.com.

