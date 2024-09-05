Henderson announces return of its free ‘Hot Rod Days’ event

The city of Henderson has announced the return of its free “Hot Rod Days” event on Water Street.

According to a news release, as part of the festivities, more than 10,000 attendees and over 600 hot rods, muscle cars, street rods, trucks, motorcycles and more will line Water Street for the weekend event.

With more than 600 vehicles featured, Henderson says this will be the biggest show in the event’s history.

Live entertainment and DJs will be featured throughout the two-day event, featuring a special performance by The Wildflowers, who the release says is the No. 1 tribute band to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in North America.

The free event will be held from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 and from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. The festivities will take place at Water Street and Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street.

For a scheduled list of entertainment and information, visit cityofhenderson.com.