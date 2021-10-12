52°F
Ice skating rink reopening at the Cosmo

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2021 - 7:41 pm
 
The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reopen in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)
Fire pits are available around the ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which reopens in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

Ice skating returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas next month.

The skating rink at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2.

The 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink at the Boulevard Pool is made of real ice. Food and cocktails will be available along with a holiday village with fire pits for s’mores making. A new dining area, The Chalet, will feature reserved seating areas and a large, communal fire pit.

Holiday films will be shown Monday and Tuesday evenings, displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

Hours for skating are:

Nov. 16-Dec. 16: 4–11 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon–11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; snow showers,7-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday.

Dec. 17-Jan. 2: noon–11 p.m. daily; snow showers, 7–11 p.m., Wednesday–Sunday.

Special holiday hours: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, noon– midnight; snow showers, 7 p.m.–midnight.

Admission for skating is $30. Mondays through Thursdays, admission for Nevada residents, military and first responders with a valid ID is $20. Skate aid seals and reindeer are available for $15 an hour. Admission to the area around the rink is complimentary.

For more information, go to cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

