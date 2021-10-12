Ice skating rink reopening at the Cosmo

Ice skating returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas next month.

The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will reopen in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

Fire pits are available around the ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which reopens in November at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

The skating rink at the Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino will be open daily from Nov. 16 through Jan. 2.

The 4,200-square-foot rooftop skating rink at the Boulevard Pool is made of real ice. Food and cocktails will be available along with a holiday village with fire pits for s’mores making. A new dining area, The Chalet, will feature reserved seating areas and a large, communal fire pit.

Holiday films will be shown Monday and Tuesday evenings, displayed above the rink on the resort’s 65-foot marquee.

Hours for skating are:

Nov. 16-Dec. 16: 4–11 p.m., Monday-Friday; noon–11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday; snow showers,7-11 p.m., Friday-Sunday.

Dec. 17-Jan. 2: noon–11 p.m. daily; snow showers, 7–11 p.m., Wednesday–Sunday.

Special holiday hours: Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, noon– midnight; snow showers, 7 p.m.–midnight.

Admission for skating is $30. Mondays through Thursdays, admission for Nevada residents, military and first responders with a valid ID is $20. Skate aid seals and reindeer are available for $15 an hour. Admission to the area around the rink is complimentary.

For more information, go to cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.