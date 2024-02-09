41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Inside the wild WWE WrestleMania Kickoff with The Rock in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 5:07 pm
 
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania ...
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and WWE Hall of Famer, addresses th ...
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and WWE Hall of Famer, addresses the crowd at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The crowd cheers at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April ...
The crowd cheers at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and WWE Hall of Famer, addresses th ...
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s chief content officer and WWE Hall of Famer, addresses the crowd at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pro wrestler Pat McAfee, left, and pro wrestler Big E embrace as they host a press conference f ...
Pat McAfee, left, and pro wrestler Big E embrace as they host a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania ...
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appears on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pro wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left, Roman Reigns, center, and Cody Rho ...
Pro wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left, Roman Reigns, center, and Cody Rhodes, right, verbally accost each other on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pro wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, rig ...
Pro wrestlers Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, left, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes, right, verbally accost each other on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Pro wrestlers Roman Reigns, from left, becomes combative with Seth Rollins, as Paul “Tri ...
Pro wrestlers Roman Reigns, from left, becomes combative with Seth Rollins, as Paul “Triple H” Levesque holds back Cody Rhodes, far right, on stage at a press conference for WrestleMania XL, to be held in Philadelphia in April, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Finally, The Rock has come back to Las Vegas.

And he was nearly booed out of T-Mobile Arena by a raucous crowd during the WWE’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff.

The Thursday afternoon press conference, open to the public and streamed live on Peacock, was the culmination of one of the wildest weeks in the long history of the wrestling company.

What began with the Feb. 2 tease that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would return to the ring against his “cousin” Roman Reigns, seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes as Reigns’ opponent in the main event at April’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia, would spiral into a controversy that became a worldwide trending topic on social media.

That tease reportedly was the most-disliked video ever on WWE’s YouTube channel. And, for the past week, it appeared the WWE was caught between a rock and The Rock.

Now, some backstory.

The WWE had spent more than a year building up to the prospect of Rhodes getting to “finish the story” at WrestleMania by defeating Reigns for the title his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes, never won. The company had been trying for a dream match between Johnson and Reigns, who aren’t related by blood but consider each other family, for even longer.

But the fact that Johnson joined the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC, last month left many fans feeling as though he’d forced himself into Rhodes’ spot using real life politicking.

Interest has been off the charts, and social media has been flooded with #WeWantCody, ever since.

The first question San Francisco’s All-Pro tight end and wrestling superfan George Kittle was asked during Super Bowl Opening Night was about which of the two men should face Reigns. (He favored a compromise of Rhodes vs. Reigns, with Johnson as the referee.)

Fans were so riled up, a ticket package for Thursday’s free press conference that included front-row seating and other perks sold out more than 48 hours before the event — at $2,500 a pop.

Part celebration, part infomercial and part live theater, the Kickoff showed the participants at the top of their collective games. Honestly, the WWE could have a residency here on the Strip. No matches, just some of their biggest stars jawing at each other. Maybe even make it a dinner show.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley was surprised by her rival Becky Lynch in a fun segment that got fans even more worked up.

A confrontation between Reigns and flamboyant World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who no one seems to want to challenge, followed and grew to include Johnson. Interrupted by boos at every turn, it was an unfamiliar position for one of the biggest movie stars of the 21st century.

“Members of the press, (the) world watching,” Johnson said, “I introduce you to the Cody Crybabies.”

Jeers rained down on the man who is on a very short list of the most popular performers the WWE has ever produced. T-Mobile may not have heard that much vitriol since Evander Kane and the Sharks took the ice during the 2019 NHL playoffs.

Rhodes came out last, standing up to Johnson and Reigns, as Rollins stood off to the side, reacting to the various insults like a “Gong Show”-era Chuck Barris.

Things eventually culminated in organized chaos and numerous expletives after Johnson slapped Rhodes across the face.

The lines between scripted content and reality have been so blurred, even people who cover professional wrestling for a living aren’t entirely sure what’s transpired over the past week.

“It’s a unique situation, for sure. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Rollins, who’s been on the main WWE roster since 2012, said backstage following the event.

“I feel like in this company, you have to be ready for anything,” Ripley said backstage. The WrestleMania Kickoff was put together over the weekend and remained in flux until the end.

“To be completely honest, I didn’t really know what was going on coming into today,” she added. “Even walking out there, I was, like, ‘I’m not entirely sure what I’m going to say or do.’ ”

For his part, Rollins appreciated the rowdy crowd.

“I fully expected what we got out there. Them to be singing. Them to be chanting. Them to be going ‘boo’ and ‘yay’ and doing all the things they do. And filling up the place, especially on short notice. … It was very cool to see and very cool to be a part of.”

Fans wouldn’t learn until later, via a social media post, that Rhodes would face Reigns at WrestleMania.

At least that’s the plan for now.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

MOST READ
1
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
2
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58
Legendary pro sports bettor gives his pick for Super Bowl 58
3
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
4
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
5
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People ride a zip line above a sign for the Super Bowl ahead of the Super Bowl 58 NFL football ...
Stars and athletes plan to flock Las Vegas for Super Bowl events
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer

Las Vegas will be flooded with so many pre- Super Bowl events that Shaquille O’Neal lowered the prices to his popular carnival-themed ” Shaq’s Fun House. ”

Method Man, left, and GZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage F ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Wu-Tang Clan, the Black Crowes and National Pizza Day deals top this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

More stories
WWE’s ‘Raw’ is moving to Netflix in deal worth over $5B
WWE’s ‘Raw’ is moving to Netflix in deal worth over $5B
‘SNL’ skit pokes fun at Las Vegas courthouse attack
‘SNL’ skit pokes fun at Las Vegas courthouse attack
See what’s inside the Paramount mountain attraction in front of The Mirage
See what’s inside the Paramount mountain attraction in front of The Mirage
Grab your knickknacks: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Las Vegas
Grab your knickknacks: ‘Antiques Roadshow’ is coming to Las Vegas
7 museums that prove Las Vegas is just different
7 museums that prove Las Vegas is just different
Jewish film festival returns with world premiere
Jewish film festival returns with world premiere