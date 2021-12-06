John Legend announces Las Vegas residency

Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood is welcoming a legend next spring.

Performer John Legend plays the piano during a drive-in get out the vote rally featuring Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

Singer John Legend, a 12-time Grammy winner, will headline a Las Vegas residency beginning April 22, 2022.

“Love in Las Vegas” will showcase some of Legend’s greatest hits. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment, while Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Legend will perform on 24 dates in 2022:

April: 22-23, 27, 29-30

May: 4, 6-7

August: 5-6, 10, 12-13, 17, 19-20

October: 14-15, 19, 21-22, 26, 28-29.

