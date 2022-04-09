6 BTS pop-up experiences in Las Vegas

Here are six limited-time experiences in Las Vegas in which BTS fans can shop, take photos and celebrate.

Jennifer Angelo of Las Vegas gets a photo card of a BTS band member during BTS LIVE PLAY at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Friday, April 8, 2022. Fans watched a viewing of the Allegiant Stadium “Permission to Dance On Stage — Las Vegas” concert performance. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

BTS fans Rim El-iali, 28 of Chicago, left, and Amanda Pace, 31, of Detroit, take in a free BTS Pop-up at Area15 in Las Vegas Friday, April 8, 2022, ahead of the first of four sold-out shows by the K-Pop group at Allegiant Stadium. The pop-up featured scenes from the band’s music videos. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

BTS fans, including Angelica Skalski, 24, left, and her mom Celeste Skalski, 44, both of Victorville, Calif., take in a free BTS Pop-up at Area15 in Las Vegas Friday, April 8, 2022, ahead of the first of four sold-out shows by the K-Pop group at Allegiant Stadium. The pop-up featured scenes from the band’s music videos. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

BTS is finally in Las Vegas and the city has turned purple with excitement.

The band is playing four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium. The first was Friday night, the second Saturday and the final two April 15-16.

In the meantime, there are six limited-time experiences in Las Vegas in which fans can shop, take photos and celebrate ahead of and after the shows.

BTS pop-up store

Fashion Show Las Vegas has welcomed the opening of a BTS pop-up store.

The pop-up BTS Official Characters Store features TinyTAN BTS Characters, limited edition lucky boxes and branded merchandise, special discount offers, and more.

The limited-time retail experience can be found on the lower level of the shopping destination near Macy’s Men’s, and will be available through April 18.

Adding to the excitement, FSLV will host seven life-size TinyTAN characters that will be set up throughout the center. Guests will be welcomed to find each character and once all are found they can head to the pop-up store to receive a special gift.

For more information, visit fslv.com.

BTS Pop-Up: Permission to Dance

Enjoy a free BTS immersive journey through the band’s history, music video highlights and iconic moments.

The expansive 100,000-square-foot BTS fan experience at Area15 offers multiple installations, interactive experiences, and much more. Guests will also make their way through an open format space with installations, exhibits, food & drink, and opportunities to take unforgettable photos, get limited merch, and much more. All ages welcome.

Pop-up includes access to exclusive merchandise, PTD inside the BTS dance cube, food and beverage, curated installations and immersive sets, photo and video friendly worlds, and more.

The free event is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through April 17. Tickets are required for entry. btspopupandexhibit.com/bts-pop-up

Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance

Behind the Stage: Permission to dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes visitors behind the scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process. Feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform, and play.

The exhibition is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through April 17 at Area15. Tickets are $25.

Cafe in the City

Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe at Mandalay Bay is serving specially curated BTS favorite Korean dishes by Michelin star Chef Back Sung Ook.

The prix fixe menu includes appetizers such as tteok-bokki, entrees such as spicy beef ramyeon and desserts including bungeoppang.

Cafe in the City is open through April 17. https://www.sevenrooms.com/reservations/noodleshopmandalaybay/?default_date=2022-04-05

BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Live Play in Las Vegas at Grand Garden Arena

Live Play is an in-person live broadcast event at Grand Garden Arena where you can watch the concert at Allegiant Stadium in real-time on a separate screen.

There will be various on-site participation programs, such as Photo Card Random Box and Photo Zone.

Live Play is open from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. April 8-9 and 15-16.

BTS hits in Bellagio Fountains show

The pop icons are being honored at the Bellagio Fountains water show, with the hits “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

The BTS-inspired aquatic production will run in frequent rotation through this week and next.

