BTS arrives and the Las Vegas Strip turns purple

BTS debuts in Bellagio show in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 7, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Updated April 7, 2022 - 9:50 pm
Passersby photograph BTS cutouts while waiting for the Bellagio Fountain to unveil its show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ahead of BTS’ four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, Las Vegas has turned purple.

The K-pop superstars are hitting the town with a two-week celebration of all things BTS.

On Thursday morning, fans of the BTS Army celebrated by hitting up BTS-themed pop-ups and seeking out BTS-colored doughnuts.

Some fans rushed to the Bellagio ahead of the evening’s special performance, choreographed with BTS music.

Even the stars of BTS made an appearance.

By sundown, the Strip went purple.

Casinos like Paris Las Vegas and Aria Resort and Casino embraced cool purple lights.

Even Las Vegas City Hall and Harry Reid International Airport embraced BTS’ hue for the special occasion.

The @Vegas Twitter account also changed its name to “Borahaegas.” The word is a portmanteau of “Vegas” and “borahae,” a combination of the Korean words of “violet” and “I love you” that the band coined.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

