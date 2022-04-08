BTS arrives and the Las Vegas Strip turns purple

Ahead of BTS’ four sold-out shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16, Las Vegas has turned purple.

Passersby photograph BTS cutouts while waiting for the Bellagio Fountain to unveil its show to songs “Butter” and “Dynamite” by the band on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The K-pop superstars are hitting the town with a two-week celebration of all things BTS.

Las Vegas turned in purple and almost of the Billboard too with the phrase "Borahaegas" ©Telepathyksj,lbartsch, abcdefvssi #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/NGPK0Pd2M1 — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) April 8, 2022

On Thursday morning, fans of the BTS Army celebrated by hitting up BTS-themed pop-ups and seeking out BTS-colored doughnuts.

Some fans rushed to the Bellagio ahead of the evening’s special performance, choreographed with BTS music.

Even the stars of BTS made an appearance.

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS is making its big debut on our Fountains with an exclusive aquatic display created to popular hits, Butter and Dynamite. Celebrate this unforgettable weekend in Las Vegas with BTS!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/bNAP2Vrl0O — Bellagio Las Vegas (@Bellagio) April 8, 2022

By sundown, the Strip went purple.

Casinos like Paris Las Vegas and Aria Resort and Casino embraced cool purple lights.

Even Las Vegas City Hall and Harry Reid International Airport embraced BTS’ hue for the special occasion.

WELCOME TO LAS VEGAS! You are cleared to land AND definitely don't need permission to dance. LAS is excited to help welcome #BTSARMY! #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/mtFLslFwnp — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) April 8, 2022

Back by popular demand, tonight City Hall will turn purple again for @bts_bighit! It's to welcome the #Kpop superstars & their fans, @BTS_ARMY, to #Vegas. The group's #Vegas leg of their "Permission to Dance" tour kicks off April 8 at @AllegiantStadm. #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/11k2UG1PL5 — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) April 7, 2022

BTS is lighting up Vegas like it’s DYNAMITE! #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/rQEmBPU2kb — Miracle Mile Shops (@MiracleMileLV) April 8, 2022

The @Vegas Twitter account also changed its name to “Borahaegas.” The word is a portmanteau of “Vegas” and “borahae,” a combination of the Korean words of “violet” and “I love you” that the band coined.

You asked, we listened. #Borahaegas is a go! Get ready to see purple lights and messages around Vegas starting at 8pm PST tonight!#BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #PTD_THE_CITY_LV — Borahaegas⁷ (@Vegas) April 7, 2022

