Bad Bunny brings ‘Most Wanted Tour’ to Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
“King of Latin Trap” Bad Bunny’s two-night stand in Las Vegas began Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.
The Puerto Rican reggaeton icon is on a 31-city, 47-show tour.
Promoter Live Nation described the “Most Wanted Tour” as “a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots.”
Bad Bunny also is set to perform Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.