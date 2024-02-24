Bad Bunny brings ‘Most Wanted Tour’ to Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

“King of Latin Trap” Bad Bunny’s two-night stand in Las Vegas began Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Bad Bunny performs during his Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bad Bunny fans do the wave while waiting for the singer to perform during his Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bad Bunny’s orchestra performs during his Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bad Bunny fans watch as the singer performs during his Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Bad Bunny fans watch as the singer performs during his Most Wanted Tour at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

The Puerto Rican reggaeton icon is on a 31-city, 47-show tour.

Promoter Live Nation described the “Most Wanted Tour” as “a rollercoaster of explicit lyrics that hone in on the star’s trap roots.”

Bad Bunny also is set to perform Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.