BTS member tests positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Vegas

Upon landing in Las Vegas for their upcoming performances at the Grammy Awards and Allegiant Stadium, another member of K-pop superstar group BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

BTS accepts the award for favorite pop song for "Butter" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Upon landing in Las Vegas for their upcoming performances at the Grammy Awards and Allegiant Stadium, another member of K-pop superstar group BTS has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jungkook, the youngest member of the troupe, is the latest to test positive after his groupmate J-Hope did the same last week, becoming the sixth member of BTS to contract the coronavirus.

According to a statement from BTS’ agency Big Hit Music, Jungkook tested negative in Korea prior to traveling to Vegas, but upon arrival here, felt discomfort in his throat and took another pair of COVID-19 tests. Both came back positive.

“Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States,” the release reads. “He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine.

As for whether or not Jungkook will be able to perform at the Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, Big Hit says that it will be “determined by the local regulations on Covid-19.”

BTS is also scheduled to perform four concerts at Allegiant Stadium on April 8-9 and 15-16.

The shows are all sold out.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram