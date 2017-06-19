EDC medical calls up nearly 77 percent over last year

Attendees dance during Dillon Francis's set at Kinetic Field on the second night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 18, 2017 in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

Las Vegas police reported an increase of nearly 77 percent in medical calls at this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival compared to 2016.

Data released by the Metropolitan Police Department on Monday as the festival concluded showed a total of 1,090 medical calls through 6 a.m. Monday, compared to 617 medical calls last year.

Of this year’s calls, 15 people were transported to a hospital area. One of those transported was an EDC employee for a pre-existing medical condition, according to the report.

Despite the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, no fatalities due to heat exposure or other causes were reported.

In 2016, police made 101 narcotic arrests at the carnival, vs. 95 felony arrests this year, 61 of which were drug-related. Police reported eight DUI arrests both years. Last year, 18 misdemeanor citations and five misdemeanor arrests were made in comparison with this year’s 13 misdemeanor citations and arrests.

According to Insomniac Productions, 135,000 people attended the festival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday and Sunday, 1,000 fewer than on Friday. Organizers also reported 282 ejections this year, compared with 111 ejections in 2016.

Traffic leaving the speedway early Monday morning was heavier than usual, clogging the southbound Interstate 15 up until the 215 Beltway. According to Metro, 21 traffic citations were issued to festival goers over the three days.

Contact Isabelle Delgado at idelgado@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @izzydd_ on Twitter.