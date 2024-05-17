EDC returns to Vegas. 10 acts not to miss tonight
Yes, the Electric Daisy Carnival is back, the three-day electronic dance music marathon returning to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
It all begins with a little Friendly Fire.
It ends more than 12 hours later.
The aforementioned L.A.-based house music duo kicks things off at 5 p.m. at the Cosmic Meadow stage, which opens two hours before the rest of the festival grounds follow at 7 p.m.
In the meantime, here’s 10 acts not to miss tonight:
— Paul Oakenfold, 8 p.m., Quantum Valley: One of dance music’s biggest stars ever gets the party started early.
— Markus Schulz, 12 a.m., Quantum Valley: The German trance favorite turns in consistently engaging sets.
— Peggy Gou, 12 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Of-the-moment South Korean DJ-producer makes her EDC debut.
— Hivemind (Kayzo x Space Laces x Must Die!), 1:30 a.m., Wasteland: Bass? Yup.
— Infected Mushroom, 2 a.m., Quantum Valley: Want something a little different? This long-running Israeli duo always delivers that and then some with their mix of dance music, psychedelia and Middle Eastern-influenced sounds.
— Carl Cox, 2:30 a.m., Neon Garden: The techno pioneer returns to EDC for the first time in nine years. He follows his performance with a B2B set with Nicole Moudaber at 4:00 a.m.
— David Guetta, 3 a.m., Kinetic Field: It’s always a straight-up hit parade when Guetta takes the stage.
— John Summit, 3 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Summit absolutely crushed the Circuit Grounds last year. Can he do it again?
— Steve Aoki, 4:13 a.m., Kinetic Field: Vegas’ own returns to close out the main stage with inflatable rafts and cake, of course.
— Slander presents Before Dawn, 4:30 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Slander’s techno side-project made their well-received EDC debut in 2023. They live up to their name this year with a pre-sunrise set.
