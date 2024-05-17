78°F
Music

EDC returns to Vegas. 10 acts not to miss tonight

Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the second day of electronic dance music ...
Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2024 - 6:30 am
 

It all begins with a little Friendly Fire.

It ends more than 12 hours later.

Yes, the Electric Daisy Carnival is back, the three-day electronic dance music marathon returning to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway today.

The aforementioned L.A.-based house music duo kicks things off at 5 p.m. at the Cosmic Meadow stage, which opens two hours before the rest of the festival grounds follow at 7 p.m.

Get ready by checking out this guide to all-things EDC.

In the meantime, here’s 10 acts not to miss tonight:

Paul Oakenfold, 8 p.m., Quantum Valley: One of dance music’s biggest stars ever gets the party started early.

Markus Schulz, 12 a.m., Quantum Valley: The German trance favorite turns in consistently engaging sets.

Peggy Gou, 12 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Of-the-moment South Korean DJ-producer makes her EDC debut.

Hivemind (Kayzo x Space Laces x Must Die!), 1:30 a.m., Wasteland: Bass? Yup.

Infected Mushroom, 2 a.m., Quantum Valley: Want something a little different? This long-running Israeli duo always delivers that and then some with their mix of dance music, psychedelia and Middle Eastern-influenced sounds.

Carl Cox, 2:30 a.m., Neon Garden: The techno pioneer returns to EDC for the first time in nine years. He follows his performance with a B2B set with Nicole Moudaber at 4:00 a.m.

David Guetta, 3 a.m., Kinetic Field: It’s always a straight-up hit parade when Guetta takes the stage.

John Summit, 3 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Summit absolutely crushed the Circuit Grounds last year. Can he do it again?

Steve Aoki, 4:13 a.m., Kinetic Field: Vegas’ own returns to close out the main stage with inflatable rafts and cake, of course.

Slander presents Before Dawn, 4:30 a.m., Circuit Grounds: Slander’s techno side-project made their well-received EDC debut in 2023. They live up to their name this year with a pre-sunrise set.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

