58°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Iconic rock band returning to Las Vegas Strip

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chic ...
Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
More Stories
‘It’s quite bizarre’: Las Vegas rocker opening for himself on Slash, WVH tour
Coming to Broadway: Kristin Chenoweth stars in a wild tale with LV ties
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
40-year Las Vegas headliner announces off-Strip residency
Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 10:11 am
 

An iconic rock band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip.

The Smashing Pumpkins will play at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sept. 27, according to a news release.

Showtime will be at 8 p.m., with PVRIS as a special guest, the release said.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Aviators’ home opener, the Punk Rock Museum’s anniversary show and National Pita Day deals top this week’s lineup.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A guide to Bruce Springsteen’s long-awaited return to Vegas
recommend 2
R&B superstar returns to Las Vegas Strip on US tour
recommend 3
New Athletics ballpark has famous, familiar aesthetics
recommend 4
Two-time Oscar winner’s new gig: Headlining at Resorts World
recommend 5
‘It’s quite bizarre’: Las Vegas rocker opening for himself on Slash, WVH tour
recommend 6
In need of an instrument? Here are a few locally owned brick-and-mortar shops