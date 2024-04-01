Iconic rock band returning to Las Vegas Strip
An iconic rock band is returning to the Las Vegas Strip.
The Smashing Pumpkins will play at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Showtime will be at 8 p.m., with PVRIS as a special guest, the release said.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday.