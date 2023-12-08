Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform, Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic in Barcelona, Spain. Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band kick off a new world tour six years after "The Boss" held his last concert of The River Tour in Australia. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Baby, they were born to run at least one more time in Las Vegas.

Marking their triumphant return to Las Vegas for the first time in more than 20 years, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.