Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.
Baby, they were born to run at least one more time in Las Vegas.
Marking their triumphant return to Las Vegas for the first time in more than 20 years, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday on AXS.com.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.