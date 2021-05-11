No EDC next weekend, but promoter bringing big EDM show to Vegas

Insomniac events and EDM superstar Deadmaus are teaming up for the first concert at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center since the pandemic hit.

Deadmau5 performs at Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Electric Daisy Carnival won’t be happening in Las Vegas next weekend as originally planned, but its promoter is bringing a big show to town regardless.

The show will take place on May 21, which would have been the opening night of EDC 2021 before the event had to be bumped to October due to coronavirus concerns.

Deadmaus will be joined by Nero (DJ set) and No Mana.

The event will kick off a series of Insomniac concerts across two weekends, with more shows to be announced.

“We’ve been doing everything we can to bring happiness and live music back into peoples’ lives, and I’m so excited that we’re finally able to create that experience again,” Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac, said in a press release. “This is just the beginning of the magic and energy we plan to bring back to the beautiful city of Las Vegas.”

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Tuesday at insomniac.frontgatetickets.com

In compliance with Clark County and the State of Nevada, Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be enforcing several COVID-19 requirements to ensure fan safety. Masks will be required to be worn at all times, and proof of first vaccine dose or a negative COVID-19 PCR test no more than 48 hours prior to the show will be required for entry into the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

