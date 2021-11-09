Post Malone replacing Travis Scott at Day N Vegas

The singer-rapper has also played Life is Beautiful and Electric Daisy Carnival in the past.

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A “Rockstar” is replacing Travis Scott.

Post Malone will headline Day N Vegas on Saturday night, filling in for the aforementioned rapper, who dropped off the event’s roster after the tragedy at his Astroworld festival in Houston last weekend, which left eight dead and hundreds injured.

Malone is no stranger to Vegas fests: He headlined the final night of Life is Beautiful in 2019, and also made an appearance at the Electric Daisy Carnival in 2018.

Last summer, the 26-year-old with the heavily-inked face became the first solo artist to top both the Billboard Rap Airplay and Adult Contemporary charts with his smash hit “Circles,” which also spent a record 39 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Malone joins Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, The Creator as headliners at Day N Vegas, which returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Friday through Sunday.

This will mark the second edition of the festival, which drew a sold-out crowd of 60,000 over three days in November 2019 before skipping 2020 due to the pandemic.

Over 120 acts will perform on three stages for nearly 12 hours daily this weekend.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram