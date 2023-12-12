Punk Rock Bowling announces 2024 lineup

The lineup for the music festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center includes an appearance that has been in the making for nearly four years.

People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People listen to Streetlight Manifesto perform during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A four-year wait will soon come to end.

British ska greats Madness will hit Vegas as one of the headliners of Punk Rock Bowling on May 24-27, 2024, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, alongside returnees Devo and the Descendents.

Madness was supposed to play the festival in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, canceling the event that year.

Joining them on a deep, diverse lineup are Gypsy punks Gogol Bordello, folk-punk great Billy Bragg, horn-fired rockers Rocket from the Crypt, riot grrls Bratmobile, British rockers The Chats, alt-rockers Quicksand, Australian noise rockers the Cosmic Psychos, straight-edge hardcore troupe Gorilla Biscuits and dozens more performing on two stages.

After moving to a location at Sixth Street and Stewart Avenue in 2023, the fest returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center next year, where it took place 2016-2019 and 2021.

There will also be myriad club shows associated with the event, with lineups announced in January and tickets going on sale in March.

Tickets for Punk Rock Bowling 2024 are on sale at punkrockbowling.com.

