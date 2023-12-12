57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Punk Rock Bowling announces 2024 lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2023 - 10:26 am
 
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Do ...
People dance to Leftover Crack performing during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
People listen to Streetlight Manifesto perform during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at t ...
People listen to Streetlight Manifesto perform during the Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A four-year wait will soon come to end.

British ska greats Madness will hit Vegas as one of the headliners of Punk Rock Bowling on May 24-27, 2024, at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, alongside returnees Devo and the Descendents.

Madness was supposed to play the festival in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, canceling the event that year.

Joining them on a deep, diverse lineup are Gypsy punks Gogol Bordello, folk-punk great Billy Bragg, horn-fired rockers Rocket from the Crypt, riot grrls Bratmobile, British rockers The Chats, alt-rockers Quicksand, Australian noise rockers the Cosmic Psychos, straight-edge hardcore troupe Gorilla Biscuits and dozens more performing on two stages.

After moving to a location at Sixth Street and Stewart Avenue in 2023, the fest returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center next year, where it took place 2016-2019 and 2021.

There will also be myriad club shows associated with the event, with lineups announced in January and tickets going on sale in March.

Tickets for Punk Rock Bowling 2024 are on sale at punkrockbowling.com.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
Legendary rockers restarting Las Vegas Strip residency
2
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
2 children, 2 adults dead in northwest valley murder-suicide
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
4
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
Homebuilder buys Summerlin land for $44.7M
5
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” Chris Isaak and Majestic Repertory Theatre’s “A Very Vegas Christmas Carol” top this week’s lineup.

More stories
When We Were Young music festival announces 2024 lineup
When We Were Young music festival announces 2024 lineup
When We Were Young music festival adds second date
When We Were Young music festival adds second date
Rolling Stones to return to Las Vegas in ‘24
Rolling Stones to return to Las Vegas in ‘24
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop
Legendary rocker announces Las Vegas tour stop