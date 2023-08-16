101°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Music

Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 1:58 pm
 
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las ...
Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence ...
The Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a dazzling display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully light up for the first time as seen from the Metropolis on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The MSG Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)
The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

U2 is opening the Sphere on Sept. 29 with the “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” show, and while many shows are sold out, there’s still time to snag a ticket for the residency.

The least expensive tickets available for U2 are starting at $375 on Dec. 13 and 15. The most expensive tickets are $1,495, and are being sold for many of the show’s October dates, according to Ticketmaster.

But, the cheapest tickets are limited. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are only 44 tickets left at $375 on Dec. 13, and 26 tickets left at that price on Dec. 15.

Prices online and ticket availability are subject to change on Ticketmaster at any time due to demand.

Tickets for the first four U2 shows are currently sold out.

Sphere’s “Postcard from Earth” film still remains the cheaper option for getting into the Sphere, with ticket prices starting at $49 for several weekday shows and going up to as much as $169 per ticket for Friday and Saturday shows.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
2
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
3
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
4
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
Raiders, A’s, Knights make donations to Henderson LL team
5
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
Convicted Las Vegas killer dies in prison
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Top dollar tunes: What it costs to see the biggest Vegas music residencies
Top dollar tunes: What it costs to see the biggest Vegas music residencies
Kylie Minogue doubles down on Vegas residency
Kylie Minogue doubles down on Vegas residency
Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve
Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve
Luke Bryan’s NYE shows among final 6 at Resorts World
Luke Bryan’s NYE shows among final 6 at Resorts World
Durango Resort to debut 130-foot marquee over 215 Beltway
Durango Resort to debut 130-foot marquee over 215 Beltway
Kylie Minogue’s fans crash system, Voltaire run sold out
Kylie Minogue’s fans crash system, Voltaire run sold out