Still want to see U2? Tickets remain for Sphere shows

Though the first four “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” shows are sold out, there are still tickets available for purchase on Ticketmaster.

Bono of U2 performs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, May 11, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

The Sphere was on full display on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sphere Entertainment)

U2 is opening the Sphere on Sept. 29 with the “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live” show, and while many shows are sold out, there’s still time to snag a ticket for the residency.

The least expensive tickets available for U2 are starting at $375 on Dec. 13 and 15. The most expensive tickets are $1,495, and are being sold for many of the show’s October dates, according to Ticketmaster.

But, the cheapest tickets are limited. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are only 44 tickets left at $375 on Dec. 13, and 26 tickets left at that price on Dec. 15.

Prices online and ticket availability are subject to change on Ticketmaster at any time due to demand.

Tickets for the first four U2 shows are currently sold out.

Sphere’s “Postcard from Earth” film still remains the cheaper option for getting into the Sphere, with ticket prices starting at $49 for several weekday shows and going up to as much as $169 per ticket for Friday and Saturday shows.

