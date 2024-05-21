68°F
The Beach Boys announce 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Mike Love, of The Beach Boys, performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on T ...
Mike Love, of The Beach Boys, performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2024 - 7:19 am
 

Iconic performers The Beach Boys are bringing their California style to the Las Vegas Strip for an “exclusive engagement” later this year.

According to a news release, the band will perform “Endless Summer: An Exclusive Vegas Engagement” for three shows at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beach Boys’ Endless Summer album, promoter Live Nation says the shows will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 p.m.


The Beach Boys: An Exclusive Vegas Engagement (Courtesy Live Nation)

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

