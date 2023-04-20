We Bridge Expo highlights Korean music and culture

Las Vegas is no stranger to music festivals. But the We Bridge Expo aims to bring something different to the city while showcasing Korean culture and music.

“I always wanted to see something like this happen, not just in Los Angeles, but in Las Vegas” Infinite Prospects Entertainment CEO Alex Kang said. “I want Las Vegas to be the hub for API entertainment. It would be cool to bridge all acts in Asia through Las Vegas. Why not to come Las Vegas before going to Los Angeles? The ‘City Project’ with BTS last year was such a success, I don’t see why other Asian acts can’t do the same.”

The three-day event will be held Friday through Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Among the activities will be an arcade lounge, merchandise shop, food vendors, panels and more. With the success of the BTS concerts last year and the upcoming Blackpink concert in Las Vegas, the expo hopes to provide another avenue to highlight Korean music and culture.

“All attendees can expect a highly curated cultural experience,” Kang said. “We have everything from an art gallery to a marketplace, to a dance stage, and some fun pop-ups. The GRAMMY Museum stage will host great artist engagements. The expo sets us apart from everyone with activations and immersive experiences as we try to raise awareness in Asian culture.”

The highlight for many may be the two-night music festival on Friday and Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena.

Headliners include Monsta X on Friday and ENHYPEN on Saturday.

“It’s the first year doing this and we wanted to make a mark with the lineup,” Kang said.

We Bridge hopes to make a splash in its first year. Kang said he wants to incorporate other Asian music pop genres in the future and expand the scope beyond Korean culture.

“I hope people leave inspired and feel more connected to their culture and ethnicity,” Kang said. “We want people to discover new things such as food or other artists they’ve never heard of, as an example.”

Tickets for the expo are available at webridgeexpo.com.