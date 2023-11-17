When We Were Young music festival adds second date

Tickets moved fast for the return of the emo and pop punk festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Gerard Way, lead singer of My Chemical Romance, performs the headlining set during the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The lineup for the 2024 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas. (Redrock Entertainment)

When We Were Young isn’t getting old any time soon: Tickets for the emo and pop punk fest’s Oct. 19 date, which went on sale today, went so fast that another date has been added on Oct. 20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Headlined by My Chemical Romance, who also topped the fest’s inaugural lineup last year, and Fall Out Boy, the fest will feature over 50 acts, with the same acts performing each day on multiple stages.

In a twist this year, most bands will be performing full-album sets. Among them: A Day to Remember, “Homesick,” The All-American Rejects, “The All-American Rejects,” Coheed and Cambria, “Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV,” Dashboard Confessional, “Dusk and Summer,” Jimmy Eat World, “Bleed American,” Pierce the Veil, “Collide with the Sky,” Thursday, “Full Collapse,” Underoath, “They’re Only Chasing Safety,” The Used, “In Love and Death” and dozens more.

Fans can sign up now for the festival’s waitlist for guaranteed access to tickets for the second date at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. The general public on-sale will begin on 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 21.

