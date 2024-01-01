Las Vegas New Year’s Eve party grows as 2024 nears — LIVE BLOG

What’s going on in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve? Follow our live blog below to check out the celebrations from the Strip to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

Luke Bryan hits the stage at Resorts World Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Newlyweds Amanda McIntire, left, poses for a photo with Elvis impersonator Ron Decar, center, and her now husband Jeff McIntire, right at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Anamarie Popoca, left, and Michelle Antonio, right, kiss after their wedding with their friends and family at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Billy Traughber kisses his new bride Karie Rockwood at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Couples flocked to wedding chapels on Sunday for the unique date 12/31/23, with its repeating pattern of 1-2-3-1-2-3. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada National Guard soldiers join Metro officers on the Las Vegas Strip for New Year's Eve on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/ Las Vegas Review-Journal_

Road closures begin on the Las Vegas Strip for the New Year's Eve celebration on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Taylor R. Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Barriers are put in place on Las Vegas Boulevard in front of The Venetian and the Mirage on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tame crowd

Jason and Marsha, who declined to give their last names, traveled from Los Angeles for their first Strip New Year’s Eve festivities. Having to arrive hours before the fireworks extravaganza due to parking at the corridor, they were eager to ring 2024 Las Vegas-style.

“We gotta wait, we gotta see the fireworks, we gotta see if the hype is what everybody says it is,” Jason said.

“The crowd is tame, everybody is moving by cool, it’s quiet now.”

Asked about their hopes for 2024, Jason said, “God and prosperity.”

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 9:15 p.m.

Bustling promenade

The Linq Promenade walkway off Caesars Palace Drive is as bustling as Las Vegas Boulevard, with patrons flowing past buskers and into food, drink and even candy establishments. At the casinos, there is a bag check at the entrance.

-Ricardo Torres-Cortez, 9 p.m.

Canopy countdown

The screen canopy covering Fremont Street counts down to midnight for the east coast, and the crowd at the 1st Street Stage on Fremont wishes the East Coast a happy new year as the clock strikes 9 p.m.

The band Color Me Badd, an R&B group, puts on an energetic number with choreographed dancing.

-Jessica Hill, 9 p.m.

‘Definitely exciting’

Michelle Aguilar, hailing from Avondale, AZ, stood out in the crowd outside of the New York New York. She was adorned in a diamond headband, massive diamond earrings and a big white fur coat fit for a queen.

She was joined by J.R. Romero, who said they visit Las Vegas a couple of times a year but had never done New Year’s Eve in the city.

“It’s fun. Definitely exciting,” Romero said. “Great atmosphere.”

Aguilar said she loves that the Strip closes down to cars for pedestrians.

-Taylor Avery, 8:45 p.m.

Band drawing enthusiastic crowd at Fremont Street Experience

There’s a large crowd at the 1st Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience, where Color Me Badd is performing. People are cheering and taking videos, and squeezing shoulder-to-shoulder to get through.

-Julie Wootton-Greener, 8:45 p.m.

‘Hoping to stay up until midnight’

In what could be the last New Year’s Eve for the Mirage, the casino floor was busy with a lot of people keeping the dealers busy and slot machines whirring.

Mike S. and Lisa J., who declined to give their last names, are an engaged couple from San Diego who are staying at the Mirage for New Year’s Eve for the festivities as well as the busy weekend of NFL and college football. They say they love the Mirage’s central location and aren’t too sad the Mirage name won’t be around next year as redevelopment could start turning the resort into Hard Rock Las Vegas.

“We’re looking forward to it, especially seeing what a new casino floor could like and to get renovated rooms,” Mike S. said.

The couple spent the day watching the NFL at various sportsbooks but don’t have definite plans for the rest of the night.

“We’re hoping to stay up until midnight,” Lisa J. said. “But I’m just drinking water so I could pass out before then.”

-Sean Hemmersmeier, 8:35 p.m.

‘Who’s ready?’

“What’s up Las Vegas!” Luke Bryan said as he took the stage at Resorts World Theatre.

He kicked off the concert with “That’s My Kind of Night” making his way across the stage high fiving outstretched hands from the front row.

“New Year’s Eve, who’s ready?” Bryan asked the cheering crowd.

As “One Margarita” started playing, Bryan emerged from stage right with a large beverage of the same name which he handed to a fan in the front row.

“Oh, it’s margarita time!” he said.

Bryan thanked the crowd for spending New Year’s Eve with him. The day is extra special for Bryan as it’s also his wife Caroline Boyer’s birthday.

-David Wilson, 8:15 p.m.

Selfies on the Strip

The mood inside Resorts World Theatre remained upbeat and festive despite the delay in the start of country music singer Luke Bryan’s concert. Several people took selfies with the “Luke Bryan Vegas” screen in the background prior to the concert starting. An usher walked from section to section asking if anyone was celebrating their birthday. A handful of lucky fans stood and were serenaded by their fellow concertgoers with “Happy Birthday.”

-David Wilson, 8:13 p.m.

Role playing on Fremont

Mike and Jeremy “Five”, who declined to give their last names, are Seattle residents who met doing live action role playing as pirates about eight years ago. They became friends and for the last several years have come to Vegas for New Year’s, where they wear their pirate garb 24/7.

They dance to the DJ’s music at the end of Fremont Street by the Plaza with strangers and hand out gold shillings to passersby. They just like to make everybody smile, Five said.

He shared some words of wisdom for Las Vegans.

“Just because you’re drunk before 10, it doesn’t make you an alcoholic,” he said. “It makes you a pirate.”

-Jessica Hill, 8 p.m.

Strip barriers put in place near Venetian

Traffic is shut down and police are sliding barriers onto Las Vegas Boulevard in front of The Venetian and the Mirage.

– Sean Hemmersmeier, 7:55 p.m.

FSE revelry starting to pick up

There’s not a lot of dancing so far at any of the stages, but it’s picking up at the Main Street Stage.

Las Vegas residents Carmen Gonzalez and Jason Ervin were wearing colorful hats and necklaces.

It’s the second year they’ve celebrated at the Fremont Street Experience.

The entertainment is always good, Gonzalez said.

Also, “It feels a little bit safer than the Strip too because there are more police than on the Strip,” she said.

– Julie Wootton-Greener, 7: 50 p.m.

Strip closure begins

Road closures are beginning near the Tropicana Avenue pedestrian bridge on Las Vegas Bouldevard.

-Taylor Avery, 7:40 p.m.

Revelers make their way

7:20 p.m.

Hundreds of revelers make their way up and down the Strip’s sidewalks near Caesars Palace, some stopping to observe buskers working their art.

A soprano saxophone player performs along to a pre-recorded funk track while two other buskers around the corner are dressed like airborne white statues. One is playing a Caribbean jam on a harp. Observers take photos and applaud.

– Ricky Torres-Cortez, 7:30 p.m.

‘Get your picture and then keep moving’

Most pedestrian traffic along the Strip is moving pretty easily.

But people are stopping the pedestrian bridge between the Palazzo and the Wynn in order to get a photo with the Sphere in the background. Once a big crowd formed, a Metro police officer came by to get people to move.

‘I like it’

It’s Lydia Nguyen’s second time visiting Las Vegas during New Year’s Eve.

Nguyen posed in front of the Excalibur Hotel and Casino sign for a photo, the Strips’s flashing lights glinting off her red sequin dress.

Nguyen, from Orange County, California, said she was in town for a show at the Sphere. She liked the show, but said the seats weren’t comfortable.

She said she had visited Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve before, which had been “sort of scary.” This time, she said, she knows what to expect.

But it was her friend’s first time in Las Vegas. “I like it,” Nina Grouong said.

-Taylor Avery, 7:20 p.m.

“Get your picture and then keep moving, we need to keep this clear,” said the Metro officer.

Sean Hemmersmeier, 7:20 p.m.

Keeping vigilant watch

Las Vegas Boulevard and its surrounding roads are a parking lot for law enforcement vehicles with flashing sirens. A group of Nevada National Guard soldiers was spotted circled around Metro officers. As is customary at every year’s celebration, security appears tight as multiple law enforcement agencies work to keep an eye on the thousands of revelers.

Ricky Torres-Cortez, 7:15 p.m.

‘Just seeing the sights’

People began filing into the Resorts World Theatre as doors opened for the 8 p.m. Luke Bryan concert. Cowboy hats and boots replaced Happy New Year hats.

Eddie Lawrence and Deniece Plant both sported cowboy hats as they waited to enter the theater. This year is the couple’s first New Year’s Eve together, and they traveled from Southern California for their first Luke Bryan concert that was half a year in the planning.

What song was she was excited to hear? “I don’t know, everything,” Plant said

Lawrence, a self-described diehard Raiders fan, had never been to Las Vegas before and wanted to see Allegiant Stadium before leaving town.

“Having a great time,” Plant said. “We’ve just been walking around just seeing the sights.”

David Wilson, 7:05 p.m.

Sphere getting attention

A steady stream of people are strolling along Sands Avenue to Las Vegas Boulebard and are briefly stopping to get photos and videos of the Sphere.

Looks like the MSG Sphere is live tracking the 2024 timeline across the globe. #vegasNYE pic.twitter.com/d9QC0qkqD1 — Sean Hemmersmeier (@seanhemmers34) January 1, 2024

– Sean Hemmersmeier, 6:55 p.m.

Thousands expected to fill Fremont Street Experience

About 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected tonight at the Fremont Street Experience, President and CEO Andrew Simon said.

“We get a lot of ticket sales at the last minute,” he said.

The entertainment lineup includes three genres of music — rock on the 3rd Street Stage, R&B and hip-hop on the 1st Street Stage, and EDM on the Main Street Stage. There’s also a silent disco.

He noted that the Fremont Street Experience has never really done EDM on New Year’s Eve before.

Simon said there’s “so much craziness in the world,” and the FSE wants people to have a good time.

Just before midnight, Oscar and Carolyn Goodman — who together mark 25 years as Las Vegas mayors — will take the stage, he said.

“We have a little something in store for them,” Simon said.

– Julie Wootton-Greener, 6:20 p.m.

‘Cheapest good time’

Loni Duran, from Moab, Utah, sports a backpack she got in Vegas around Thanksgiving, as her husband Jair West dances in the background. She is excited to party and enjoy all of the bands.

“The cheapest good time you can have is right here on Fremont Street,” she said, adding that she also feels safe on Fremont, where people must go through metal detectors to enter.

-Jessica Hill, 6:55 p.m.

Local party

Las Vegas resident Natasha Miller wore a shimmering blue dress as she took photos of her sister in front of the mini Sphere inside Resorts World.

“We’re just getting started,” Miller said.

After dinner at Resorts World, Miller said, they would see where the night leads them.

Miller said she comes to the Strip every year for New Year’s Eve and is most looking forward to the fireworks show but still hadn’t decided where they’d set up camp at midnight.

“I try not to make resolutions so just be a better me,” Miller said of the new year.

– David Wilson, 6:30 p.m.

Couple from L.A.

Dick Ochoa and Kelly Vilamar, residents of Los Angeles, are on Fremont to have fun and enjoy the party. It’s their first year celebrating New Year’s together.

-Jessica Hill, 6:35 p.m.

‘Hang out, drink and people watch’

There are a lot of people walking around the Linq Promenade, with lines to get into about every restaurant in the area as well as the zip line and the High Roller Ferris wheel.

Joy Mogilinski was walking in the Promenade and is visiting Las Vegas from Chicago for New Year’s Eve since her daughter got married earlier in the day in downtown Las Vegas because of the 12-31-23 wedding date. She said the ceremony and her trip to Las Vegas has been perfect so far.

Mogilinski doesn’t have big plans for the rest of the night but plans to stay out until midnight.

“I’m just going to hang out, drink and people watch,” Mogilinski said. “It’s the best thing to do in Vegas.”

– Sean Hemmersmeier, 6:08 p.m.

Celebrating tying the knot

Newlyweds Travis and Teresa Carmicheal from Redding, California, were waiting before the Fremont Street Experience opened. Just three hours earlier, they got married at Lucky Little Wedding Chapel.

The couple has been together for two years.

They were wearing souvenir hats. Teresa — who had changed out of her wedding dress into more casual attire — was wearing a white cowboy hat that read, “Bride.”

Travis said he went to the Fremont Street Experience for Halloween one year, and wanted to get married in Las Vegas and his now-wife agreed.

At the chapel, “we were surprised with some unexpected family members who came down,” Teresa said.

Four family members joined them for their special day.

The couple was hoping to make it to midnight and is heading to the Grand Canyon on Monday.

Julie Wootton-Greener, 5:45 p.m.

Partiers lining up for Fremont Street Experience celebration

A long line formed at the Fremont Street Experience’s Fourth Street entrance about 30 minutes before gates were scheduled to open for the “Time of Your Life” festival.

Sammy Jo Jones and Paul Bennett of Hot Springs, Arkansas, were among those waiting.

Jones was wearing a black shirt with a picture of her significant other and the phrase, “If lost, please return to Paul.”

She said it was her first trip to Las Vegas as an adult, noting she visited as a child and remembers that people could drive on Fremont Street.

Jones and Bennett became interested in the Sphere after seeing content on social media.

The trip to Las Vegas was their Christmas gift to each other. They arrived Friday and leave on Tuesday.

Bennett said about the Sphere: “It did not disappoint.”

They wanted to partake in festivities at the Fremont Street Experience. And it’s a departure from the usual.

“Honestly, our New Years Eves are spent at home,” Jones said.

– Julie Wootton-Greener, 5:35 p.m.

A bedazzled Happy New Year

A street vendor sold bedazzled Happy New Year apparel including light up “2024” glasses to passersby outside Resorts World on Las Vegas Boulevard, near Convention Center Drive. Foot traffic remained sparse outside the casino.

The line across the street at Tacos El Gordo stretched out of the restaurant onto the sidewalk.

– David Wilson, 5:29 p.m.

Welcome to Las Vegas

A woman in a white wedding dress with a bouquet of white roses poses with a man in a tux holding a Manila envelope under the shimmering lights of the Welcome to the Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

A line of approximately 50 people stand in line to take their photo with the sign, and a line of cars and a limo extended in a line onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

– Taylor Avery, 4:42 p.m.

Weather expected to be cold, windy for New Year’s Eve

Las Vegas expects a low of 43 degrees Sunday night with some slight winds. No rain or wind gusts are forecast for the holiday for the first time in three years, the National Weather Service said.

New Year’s Day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 61 degrees, the weather service said.

— Taylor Lane, 3:35 p.m.

Police quell public’s worry after early morning shooting near Strip

The Metropolitan Police Department said there was a shooting near the Strip early Sunday morning, but that a man was arrested in connection to the incident and there is no longer a threat to the public.

Police arrested 45-year-old Jon Letzkus around 10:40 a.m. Sunday and recovered a weapon from the incident.

Metro Deputy Chief Dori Koren said no one was injured during the shooting and that New Year’s Eve festivities would continue as planned.

“Leading up to tonight’s New Year’s events, I just want to reassure that, not only do we have very good plans for keeping the community safe as we’ve done year-in and year-out, but our officers are always prepared,” Koren said.

— Peter S. Levitt, 12:30 p.m.

