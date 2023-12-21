New Year’s Eve 2023 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties

From Post Malone to Kelly Clarkson, Area15 to Fremont Street Experience, performers and celebrations are planned to end 2023.

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year’s Eve revelers rock out to Bush performing on the 3rd Street State at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 31, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)

The Chart-Topping Duo The Chainsmokers Headline at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas. (Danny Mahoney)

Kelly Clarkson performs at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood on July 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Christina Aguilera performs at the grand opening of her new show at Planet Hollywood on June 1, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is planning to close out 2023 with fireworks, concerts and parties. Several resorts on the Strip will launch fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2024,” while downtown Las Vegas has the Fremont Street Experience’s annual bash and Downtown Grand celebrates its 10th anniversary. Here is a list of events happening at resorts, casinos and other venues around the valley. This list will be updated as more events and details are announced.

Fireworks

America’s Party 2024

Fireworks launch at midnight from rooftops at Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Resorts World. Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be the ninth casino with fireworks displays, pending final approval from the Clark County Fire Department.

Glittering Lights

The drive-through holiday attraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display for an East Coast countdown will launch at 9 p.m.

Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Parties

Area15

For ages 18 and older, “MasqueRave” features six hours of music, with performances by Boris Brejcha, Ann Clue and Moritz Hofbauer, DJs in the A-Lot and Portal, art installations, photo op stations and more, 9 p.m.-3 a.m. at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. General admission starts at $44.95. VIP tickets, with early entry, a separate viewing area with a private bar and one drink ticket, start at $179. Premium table packages are also available. area15.com/events

Aria

Jewel Nightclub features a DJ set by Lil Jon, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men. taogroup.com

Boulder Station

The Railhead features Bailonga a la Mexicana with Zigma and DJ Paco from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., free admission. Game On hosts a party starting at 8 p.m. with a DJ and $30 all-you-can-drink domestic beers and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. boulderstation.com

Caesars Palace

John Oliver and Seth Meyers perform at 8 p.m. in the Colosseum tickets start at $69.95 at ticketmaster.com. Steve Aoki takes over Omnia Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $100 for women and $150 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $175 for women and $225 for men at taogroup.com.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Demi Lovato performs in The Chelsea at 10:30p.m.; tickets start at $175. The Ice Rink hosts a fireworks viewing party, with a DJ, open bar, Champagne toast and ice skate rental; doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $200 ($100 for ages 20 and younger). DJ Pauly D takes over Marquee Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men at (events.taogroup.com). CliQue Bar & Lounge features sounds by DJ Filitom (7-10 p.m.) and DJ Rod Epic (10 p.m.-close), and a 3-hour open bar package starting at $115 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails features music by the 422’s, tickets start at $69. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

The Cromwell

Chris Brown wraps up 2023 with a concert at Drai’s Nightclub, tickets start at $250 for women and $300 for men; table packages are available. draislv.com

Downtown Grand

The Downtown Grand will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a New Year’s Eve bash starting at 8 p.m. on the casino floor with DJs, a Champagne toast, a countdown and a chance to win $1,000,000 cash. There will also be an all-you-can-drink package available 10 p.m. to midnight for $50. downtowngrand.com

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Post Malone performs in the BleauLive Theater, ticket prices vary. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience NYE Time of Your Life Festival features performances by Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet, Kid N’ Play, Tone Loc, Young MC, Eric Forbes, Craze and Beach Weather, a Silent Discos, and digital fireworks on the Viva Vision screen. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $50. vegasexperience.com/nye

Durango

Bel-Aire Lounge’s Rose Ball features DJ Sax Duo Roger & Roco, open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a Champagne toast, 9 p.m. to midnight, tickets start at $95 at belaireloungelv.com. New Year’s Eve Bash at Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant features an open bar and bites showcasing Mijo’s signature dishes, 9 p.m.-midnight, tickets start at $95 at the door. High Maintenance performs 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Oasis Lounge. DJ Amanda Rose spins 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish. durangoresort.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

DJ Kaos spins 9 to 1 a.m. in the Estancia Ballroom, free admission. Mirko Barbesino performs 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis. DJ Toast spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Drop Bar, free admission. greenvalleyranch.com

Illuminarium Las Vegas

View of fireworks, a DJ, immersive environments, indoor and outdoor bars, a Champagne toast at midnight and more. Advance tickets start at $75; $100 day of online or at the door. Bottle service is available. The party starts at 9 p.m. at 3246 W. Desert Inn Road. illuminarium.com/lasvegas

Linq Promenade

Brooklyn Bowl: Doors open at 9:30 p.m. for Gimme Gimme Disco: ABBA Tribute Night, tickets start at $34.55 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club: Magician Farrell Dillon performs at 4:30 p.m., guests with reserved seating will receive a poster, popcorn or cookie as well as a photo. Luenell performs stand-up at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., tickets start at 29.99 for the 7:30 p.m. show. The 9:30 p.m. show includes a New Year’s Eve celebration, tickets start at $82.99; package specials are available. jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

MGM Grand

Fat Joe headlines Hakkasan Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men. taogroup.com

Palace Station

The hotel-casino offers a complimentary photo booth and party favors located on the casino floor, free admission. palacestation.com

Palms

Ghostbar hosts a party on the 55th floor with a DJ and access to the patio to view the fireworks, doors open at 9 p.m., ticket packages are $105 (includes two drink tickets) or $185 (includes four drink tickets); indoor and outdoor table packages are available. palms.com

Park MGM

Bruno Mars rings in 2024 with a performance at Dolby Live at 9 p.m., ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Kelly Clarkson performs at 8 p.m. in the Bakkt Theater, tickets start at $79. ticketmaster.com

Plaza

The casino floor will feature a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. The Sand Dollar Downtown’s NYE 2024 party features live music and hand-crafted cocktails, with free admission and access to the downtown fireworks show. A NYE room package (two night minimum) includes access to the fireworks viewing party on the Rooftop Pool. plazahotelcasino.com

Red Rock Resort

Empire Records plays at 9 p.m. at Rocks Lounge, doors open at 8 p.m., $35-$40. DJ Que spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Lucky Bar, free admission. Downtown Avenue performs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lobby Bar, free admission. T-Bones Chophouse has DJ L1 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Rouge Room offers entertainment starting at 9:30 p.m. and beverage packages are available. And, doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the New Year’s Eve $24,000 Glitter Bingo Party; buy-in is $50 and the game starts at 10:30 p.m. redrockresort.com

Resorts World

Luke Bryan performs at 8 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $47 at axs.com. Kaskade headlines Zouk Nightclub, doors open at 10 p.m., tickets start at $125 for women and $175 for men at zoukgrouplv.com. Club Space and Insomniac’s Factory 93 present the Forever Midnight NYE festival Dec. 30-31. On New Year’s Eve, the festival begins at 6 p.m. General admission starts at $149.99 ($249.99 for VIP). rwlasvegas.com/new-years-eve-celebration

Santa Fe Station

Stoney’s North Forty NYE celebration features Flamingo Twin at 10 p.m., tickets start at $20 at stoneysnorthforty.com. Thigh Voltage, an all female tribute band to AC/DC, performs at 10:30 p.m. in the Chrome Showroom. The show features a countdown, party favors and Champagne toast, tickets start at $30. 4949 Lounge features a DJ and $100 all-you-can-drink special 10 p.m.-1 a.m. (RSVP for booth at 702-290-4675). santafestation.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the Moulin Rouge-themed DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $35 in advance or $60 day of event. Tickets to the dance party only are $15. silvertoncasino.com/entertainment

South Point

The Alley Cats perform at New Year’s at Noon in the Showroom. Tickets are $24, includes party favors, balloon drop and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays lounge-style jazz starting at 3 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. Doug Taylor performs starting at 3 p.m. in the Silverado Lounge, free admission. Human Nature: Back to the Sound of Motown includes a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors and more at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, tickets are $169. The Bronx Wanderers perform at 10:30 p.m. in the Showroom, tickets are $75 and include two drinks, party favors and more. The Spazmatics entertain in the Exhibit Hall starting at 10 p.m., tickets are $95 and include an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, balloon drop and a Champagne toast. southpointcasino.com/nye

The Strat

“Party at the Top” an the indoor observation deck featuring party favors, a DJ and more, 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., $165 advance ($200 day of). Remix Lounge features music by Klique 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., followed by DJ Santos into the early morning hours, free admission. thestrat.com

Sunset Station

Red Corvette, a Prince tribute band, performs at 11 p.m. in Club Madrid, tickets start at $35. John Allred plays 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Gaudi Bar, free admission. Daniel Echo performs 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Rosalita’s Cantina, free admission. New Year’s Eve at Strike Zone offers $250 per lane for up to five guests with 3 hours of bowling, shoe rental, party favors, prizes, pizza and more, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (check-in begins at 8:30 p.m.), call 702-547-7656 for reservations. And, doors open at 8:30 p.m. for the $10,000 New Year’s Eve Super Session Bingo Party with cocktails, party favors and daubers; entry fee is $40 and the session starts at 10 p.m. sunsetstation.com

The Venetian

Black Eyed Peas perform at 9:30 p.m. in the Theatre, tickets start at $146.74 at ticketmaster.com. Christina Aguilera performs at 9:45 p.m. at Voltaire, general admission starts at $350 at voltairelv.com. O.T. Genasis hosts Tao Nightclub’s bash, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $105 for women and $125 for men at taogroup.com. Flight Club Las Vegas in the Grand Canal Shoppes features a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, two drink tickets, bottomless bites and Social Dart with other guests 9 p.m.-1 a.m. for $100 per person. Group packages are available for groups of 6 to 20 people at flightclubdartsusa.com/las-vegas/the-strip. Starting at 8 p.m., the Prestige Club Lounge offers a party on the 23rd floor of the Palazzo tower with a DJ, midnight toast, view of fireworks, party favors and drink tickets, general admission starts at $300. venetianlasvegas.com

Wynn Las Vegas

David Blaine performs at 8 p.m. in Encore Theater, tickets start at $64.17. The Chainsmokers take over XS Nightclub. Under the Stars tickets start at $50 for women and $65 for men; all access tickets start at $125 for women and $200 for men; table packages are available. wynnlasvegas.com