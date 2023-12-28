New Year’s Eve: Officials discuss safety prep, road closures as 400K expected

With 400,000 people expected to descend on the Strip and downtown to ring in 2024, officials spoke Thursday about what they will be doing in the effort to keep Las Vegas’ New Year celebrations safe.

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Banned items during New Years Eve celebrations along the Strip and downtown include strollers, coolers, backpacks, and glass bottles, as seen at the New Year's Eve Safety 2023 Press Conference held on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Speaking at a press conference, elected officials and first responders outlined road closures as well as the rules around what people can and can’t bring to the celebrations, which will culminate with fireworks displays from the rooftops of nine Strip resorts including, for the first time, the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

A senior police official declined to say how many officers will be working on the Strip.

“Every year we get asked that question. I’ll just say a billion,” joked Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh. “The reason we don’t answer that is because we don’t want to give anybody any idea what the deployment actually looks like. But very, very few people will not be working on New Year’s Eve.”

From 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, on both the Strip and Fremont Street Experience, the rules are no strollers, no coolers, no backpacks, no glass bottles. Large bags including luggage, computer bags, diaper bags also won’t be allowed.

Citing the recent shooting at UNLV that killed three professors, Walsh said it doesn’t take much to cause devastation, but he said first responders have a “plan that you will all be proud of to keep us all safe.

“It’s a reminder to all of us that it doesn’t take a lot of sophistication, it doesn’t take a lot of complex planning, it doesn’t take a lot of coordination to wreak havoc on our community,” Walsh said.

Las Vegas Boulevard between Spring Mountain Road and Tropicana Avenue will begin to close to vehicle traffic at 4:30 p.m. By 8 p.m., Las Vegas Boulevard should be completely closed to vehicle traffic, Walsh said.

Spring Mountain and Tropicana will remain open to traffic.

The Interstate 15 off ramps at Flamingo Road will begin to close at 5:30 p.m.

“Finally, we encourage everyone and anyone who sees something to say something,” Walsh said, adding that people can call 911 in any emergency or they can call the See Something, Say Something hotline at 702-828-7777.

“With everyone’s help and cooperation, we can make this New Year’s Eve celebration and enjoyable one,” Walsh said.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman also asked the public to be vigilant, stay safe, and avoid driving if they’re drinking.

“We know there is no greater place to have a good time than here in Las Vegas,” said Mayor Carolyn Goodman. “We are prepared but we need everyone to do their part. As the undersheriff said, if you see something, say something.”

Thursday’s briefing was in a large room at Rob Roy’s Innovation Center, near Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway, which will serve as a command post for police and other first responder agencies.

Separately, the National Nuclear Security Administration plans to fly a helicopter over the Strip on Friday and Saturday to conduct an aerial radiation assessment survey.

The aircraft, equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly in a grid pattern about 150 feet above the ground to measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety before New Year’s Eve, according to a Wednesday statement from the NNSA. The flyovers will take place during the day and will last two hours to complete per area, the statement says.

Reporter Jessica Hill contributed to this report.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.