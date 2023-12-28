54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

New Year’s Eve: Officials discuss safety preparations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 28, 2023 - 9:29 am
 
Updated December 28, 2023 - 10:04 am
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunda ...
New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

City and county officials gathered Thursday to discuss safety preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Las Vegas.

Among those expected to speak are Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Michael Naft, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone, Las Vegas Fire Chief Fernando Gray, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto.

This briefing will take place at Rob Roy’s Innovation Center, powered by Switch, located at 6795 S. Edmond St.

Separately, the National Nuclear Security Administration plans to fly a helicopter over the Strip on Friday and Saturday to conduct an aerial radiation assessment survey.

The aircraft, equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly in a grid pattern about 150 feet above the ground to measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety before New Year’s Eve, according to a Wednesday statement from the NNSA. The flyovers will take place during the day and will last two hours to complete per area, the statement says.

Reporter Jessica Hill contributed to this report.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
‘Widen the I-15’: Las Vegas mayor makes familiar request to California
‘Widen the I-15’: Las Vegas mayor makes familiar request to California
2
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
Another Strip pedestrian bridge is one step closer to reality
3
Nobody’s ever lost their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Will Trump be the 1st?
Nobody’s ever lost their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Will Trump be the 1st?
4
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
Lombardo chief of staff steps down
5
‘More than just pot’: New cannabis lounge owner vows to bring Vegas experience
‘More than just pot’: New cannabis lounge owner vows to bring Vegas experience
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
New Year’s Eve prep: Helicopter to fly over Strip for radiation survey
New Year’s Eve prep: Helicopter to fly over Strip for radiation survey
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
‘More in ‘24’: Fireworks to blast from 9 hotels on New Year’s Eve
Clark County fire official dies at 53 from illness complications
Clark County fire official dies at 53 from illness complications
‘Widen the I-15’: Las Vegas mayor makes familiar request to California
‘Widen the I-15’: Las Vegas mayor makes familiar request to California
Retractable roof? A’s set to unveil new Strip ballpark images
Retractable roof? A’s set to unveil new Strip ballpark images
North Las Vegas picks union organizer as new school board trustee
North Las Vegas picks union organizer as new school board trustee