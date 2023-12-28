New Year’s Eve: Officials discuss safety preparations

City and county officials gathered Thursday to discuss preparations for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Las Vegas.

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt above the Strip viewed from atop the Trump Tower on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Among those expected to speak are Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commissioners Jim Gibson and Michael Naft, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Touchstone, Las Vegas Fire Chief Fernando Gray, and Switch Senior Vice President of Sustainability Alise Porto.

This briefing will take place at Rob Roy’s Innovation Center, powered by Switch, located at 6795 S. Edmond St.

Separately, the National Nuclear Security Administration plans to fly a helicopter over the Strip on Friday and Saturday to conduct an aerial radiation assessment survey.

The aircraft, equipped with radiation-sensing technology, will fly in a grid pattern about 150 feet above the ground to measure expected background radiation as part of standard preparations to protect public health and safety before New Year’s Eve, according to a Wednesday statement from the NNSA. The flyovers will take place during the day and will last two hours to complete per area, the statement says.

Reporter Jessica Hill contributed to this report.

