New Year’s fireworks plan for Las Vegas Strip unveiled

The fireworks of America's Party 2018 explode over the Las Vegas Strip to welcome the new year in this view from the rooftop of the Convention Center Marriott in Las Vegas on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. Mark Damon/Las Vegas News Bureau

Details for America’s Party 2020, the New Year fireworks and entertainment spectacular in Las Vegas, were unveiled Wednesday morning.

A pyrotechnic display is scheduled to be launched from seven rooftop locations on the Strip: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian and Stratosphere, according to event organizers

The extravaganza is produced by Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci.

Organizers revealed specifics of the New Year celebration, which includes live entertainment at the Fremont Street Experience, during a press conference from The Great Hall at Fashion Show.

The theme for the party last year was Vegas Nights.

