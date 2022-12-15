Officials unveil details on New Year’s Eve fireworks show on Strip

Las Vegas officials expect thousands of fireworks to soar above the Strip, as they shared details of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

In this Dec. 31, 2021, file photo, ,New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas officials expect thousands of fireworks to soar above the Strip, as they shared details Thursday morning of the New Year's Eve celebration.

Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and pyrotechnic firm Fireworks by Grucci unveiled plans for “America’s Party 2023” during a news conference at Fashion Show mall.

Eight resorts are expected to have fireworks launched from their rooftops: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood Resort, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Strat, according to news release.

Last year’s show was an eight-minute display with the theme of “Deuces Wild.” It returned to the Strip after a year hiatus because of the pandemic, and added an eighth rooftop — Resorts World, which opened in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

