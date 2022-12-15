52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Officials unveil details on New Year’s Eve fireworks show on Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2022 - 10:34 am
 
Updated December 15, 2022 - 11:17 am
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, ...
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, ...
Fireworks explode over the Strip during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
In this Dec. 31, 2021, file photo, ,New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip in Las Vegas.(Benjam ...
In this Dec. 31, 2021, file photo, ,New Year’s Eve crowds walk the Strip in Las Vegas.(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas officials expect thousands of fireworks to soar above the Strip, as they shared details Thursday morning of the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and pyrotechnic firm Fireworks by Grucci unveiled plans for “America’s Party 2023” during a news conference at Fashion Show mall.

Eight resorts are expected to have fireworks launched from their rooftops: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood Resort, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas and The Strat, according to news release.

Last year’s show was an eight-minute display with the theme of “Deuces Wild.” It returned to the Strip after a year hiatus because of the pandemic, and added an eighth rooftop — Resorts World, which opened in 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
Dad of toddler girls killed in NLV crash: ‘They were beautiful’
2
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
Babysitter sentenced to prison for 5-year-old’s killing
3
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
Bally’s officially rebranding to Horseshoe Las Vegas
4
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
CARTOONS: Trump brings back his most famous catchphrase
5
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
The heaviest snowfalls in Las Vegas history — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People pose for a photo along the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas, during ...
Las Vegas Strip celebrates as 2022 begins — PHOTOS
RJ

This year’s celebration was one of the few large New Year’s Eve events in the country to remain intact, drawing an estimated 300,000 people to Las Vegas.

 
Revelry returns as Las Vegas welcomes 2022
By / RJ

Fireworks exploded at midnight in Las Vegas as revelers braved blustery conditions and a pandemic Friday to ring in 2022 with the return of “America’s Party.”