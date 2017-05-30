Olivia Newton-John announces breast cancer has returned

Olivia Newton-John. Denise Truscello

Olivia Newton-John has announced that her breast cancer has returned, forcing the singer to cancel summer concert dates.

“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” the singer’s publicist announced Tuesday in a statement.

The singer had no Las Vegas dates on her schedule but performed her “Summer Nights” showcase at the Flamingo from 2014 through last December.

“In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows,” the statement said.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” Newton-John said in the statement.

The Flamingo shows often included the song “Not Gonna Give Into It,” which she wrote during her 1992 breast cancer battle. She would introduce the song as “my anthem.” The song is included on a live album recorded at the Flamingo.

Her fundraising efforts for cancer research extended to Las Vegas benefits including the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

