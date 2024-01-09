47°F
Entertainment

Sphere in Las Vegas turns into giant game of Tetris during CES

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 1:07 pm
 
Sphere in Las Vegas turns into giant game of Tetris during CES (Credit Sphere Entertainment)

A Las Vegas landmark has transformed into one of the most recognizable video games in the world during CES week.

CES is anticipated to draw more than 130,000 people to the city, as the annual electronics show takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center through Thursday.

As part of the CES festivities, the Sphere in Las Vegas has turned into a giant game of Tetris.

According to Sphere Entertainment, which noted that the video also coincides with the 40th anniversary of the game, said the Tetris-themed display will run on its Exosphere throughout CES.

The Sphere’s display shows a “game over” at the end of the video, which could signal a nod to a 13-year-old boy who recently became the first player to officially “beat” the original Nintendo version of the game when he broke the game.

