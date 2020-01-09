56°F
‘Run! Jump! Fly!’ leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

The new exhibit lets kids try their hands at kung fu, surfing, snowboarding and more
Entertainment

Things to do this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2020 - 10:42 am
 
Updated January 10, 2020 - 12:05 pm

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Run! Jump! Fly!’

"Run! Jump! Fly!" (Discovery Children's Museum)
"Run! Jump! Fly!" (Discovery Children's Museum)

Visitors to the Discovery Children’s Museum can do kung fu, surf, snowboard and more at the new traveling exhibit presented by Nevada Health Link. “Run! Jump! Fly!: Adventures in Action” promotes the benefits of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle with interactive areas and hands-on activities emphasizing balance, coordination, strength and endurance. The experience is accessible for visitors with varying physical abilities and developmental needs, and a toddler area for ages 2 to 5 is also available. The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through May 3. Tickets are $12.50 to $14.50 (children younger than 1 are free) at discoverykidslv.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Blade Runner’

Sean Young and Harrison Ford in "Blade Runner." (Warner Bros.)
Sean Young and Harrison Ford in "Blade Runner." (Warner Bros.)

It’s coming a couple of weeks late, considering the “futuristic” movie is set in 2019, but there’s never a bad time to watch “Blade Runner” on the big screen. Especially when it’s “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” the 2007 rerelease of the only version of the sci-fi classic over which director Ridley Scott had complete control. See Harrison Ford, Sean Young and the late Rutger Hauer on-screen at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at Galaxy Theatres locations at the Boulevard Mall, the Cannery and Green Valley.

Christopher Lawrence

SHOWS

Dean Delray

Dean Delray (3 Arts Entertainment)
Dean Delray (3 Arts Entertainment)

If Sam Kinison set the template for the comedian as rock star in the ’80s, Dean Delray is its modern archetype. But whereas Kinison ventured into the heavy metal lifestyle after becoming a superstar on the stand-up circuit, Delray cut his teeth in the vibrant, violent Bay Area thrash scene that birthed genre greats such as Exodus, Metallica and Testament. Nowadays, Delray is best known for his popular “Let There Be Talk” podcast, which features comics and rockers as well as his candid, cutting comedy that comes at you like one of the Harleys he’s been known to ride. See him at 7 and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at the Comedy Cellar at the Rio. Tickets are $45, or $25 for locals with a valid ID; call 702-777-2782.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Guest chef at Vetri Cucina

Vetri Cucina (The Palms)
Vetri Cucina (The Palms)

Bobby Stuckey, owner and master sommelier of Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, Colorado — this year’s James Beard Award winner for outstanding service — will be the guest chef Monday at Vetri Cucina at the Palms. Stuckey and his team will prepare a four-course menu, with choices for each course. It’s $95; call 702-944-5900.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

Rex Orange County

Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas on April 28, 2015. (Erik Kabik/Las Vegas Revie ...
Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq in Las Vegas on April 28, 2015. (Erik Kabik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

What a 12 months it’s been for Rex Orange County (Alexander O’Connor). His album debuted in the top five in October, and O’Connor is rumored for a high-billed return to Coachella this year. See him at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $35.62-$40.62; call 702-862-2695.

Jason Bracelin

NIGHTLIFE

XS Nightclub

DJ and music producer Diplo poses for a portrait at the Mad Decent Studios on Thursday, Feb. 7, ...
DJ and music producer Diplo poses for a portrait at the Mad Decent Studios on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Diplo and the Chainsmokers close out CES week at XS on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men on Friday and $40 for women and $60 for men on Saturday. Doors open at 10 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas (xslasvegas.com).

