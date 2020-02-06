This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger performs at The Mirage and singer Gwen Stefani returns to Planet Hollywood Resort in this week’s show roundup.

Iliza Shlesinger (Timothy Hiatt/Netflix)

Iliza Shlesinger (MGM Resorts International)

Gwen Stefani is shown during her "Just A Girl" production at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. (Todd Stefani/Robb Dipple)

Gwen Stefani will end her “Just A Girl” residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas in May. (Todd Stefani and Robb Dipple)

Iliza Shlesinger

“Unveiled” comic Iliza Shlesinger returns to The Mirage this weekend. The actress and comedian, who co-stars with Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming Netflix movie “Spenser Confidential,” performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $65.39; call 702-792-7777.

Gwen Stefani

Pop star Gwen Stefani is back for her second-to-last run of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort. Fans can catch the “Hollaback Girl” singer at 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through Feb. 22 in the Zappos Theater. Tickets start at $40; call 800-745-3000.

Gordie Brown

Impressionist Gordie Brown returns for a limited run at the Golden Nugget on Tuesday. The entertainer will perform his music and comedy show, “Lasting Impressions,” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the Showroom. Tickets are $25 to $45; call 800-745-3000.

Dusty Slay

The “Slay All Day Tour” comes to Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at The Linq Promenade. Comedian Dusty Slay, who recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry and appeared on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 to $45; call 702-777-2782.

‘Let’s Get It On’: Marvin Gaye tribute

Jackie’s Boy (Carlos Battey) pays tribute to “The Prince of Soul,” performing Marvin Gaye’s greatest hits, including “What’s Going On” and “Sexual Healing,” at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Cannery’s Club. Tickets are $19.95 to $24.95; call 800-745-3000.