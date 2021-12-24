Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

A concert from Adam Levine and Maroon 5, a Raiders home game and a last chance to check out some holiday events lead this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MUSIC

1. Maroon 5

Multiple award-winning pop-rock band Maroon 5 — aka what Adam Levine is up to when he isn’t being a judge on “The Voice” — hits The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for a show at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 and then on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/events

— John Przybys

HOLIDAYS

2. Rock Rink

Santa Claus’ Chalet is open through Friday, because the Big Guy has work to do, as part of the holiday festivities at Downtown Summerlin. Rock Rink, the 8,000-square-foot ice rink, is closed Saturday but remains open through Jan. 17; skate rentals start at $16. For more information, see summerlin.com.

— Christopher Lawrence

FATE OF CIVILIZATION

3. Raiders vs. Broncos at Allegiant Stadium

This epic AFC West rivalry is more than just a game between conference foes. When they meet it’s more like a clash of belief systems, and fans feel it deeply — their minds reel, their hearts palpitate, their resentment glands sizzle. OK, maybe that’s just the author of this blurb, an orange-blooded Broncos fan. At any rate, you can count on passions to run high when they play at 1:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, on the Raiders home field. Tickets start at $159 at ticketmaster.com

— Scott Dickensheets

HOLIDAYS

4. Magical Forest

There’s still time to get your Christmas on at the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village. The attraction, now in its 30th season, includes an Avalanche Slide, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and the Forest Express passenger train, midway carnival games, miniature golf, a Candy Cabin and food trucks. The Magical Forest, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., is closed Saturday, but open at 5:30 p.m. every other day through Jan. 2. Santa Claus is available for photos on Sunday and Monday, as well, so you can debrief him on his annual deliveries. For more information, see opportunityvillage.org.

— Christopher Lawrence

VISUAL ART

5. ‘Over & Over & Over’

Local and national artists — you might recognize such hometown talents as Holly Lay, Homero Hidalgo, D.K. Sole and Nancy Good on this show’s roster — examine patterning, or, as the exhibit’s PR puts it, “obsessive mark-making and evolving replications through pigment, ceramic, glass and other ephemera.” Inject some visual pizzaz into those post-holiday blahs. Through Jan. 28 at the Winchester-Dondero Cultural Center, 3130 McLeod Drive, clarkcountynv.gov/parks

— Scott Dickensheets

COMMUNITY

6. The Soul of Kwanzaa

Its name derived from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits,” Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration of Black family, community and culture. At this free event — 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26 — in the West Las Vegas Library, community leaders will be honored, and there will be plenty of music and live entertainment. For more: lvccld.org

— Scott Dickensheets

HOLIDAYS

7. Enchant Christmas

You can still skate your way through Las Vegas Ballpark. Enchant Christmas boasts a holiday village, light maze, gourmet treats and an artisan market, in addition to its ice skating trail. The attraction opens at 4:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. Tickets start at $29 for adults, $19 for ages 2-12.

— Christopher Lawrence

8. Gabriel Iglesias

Stand-up comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who’s owed a debt of gratitude by every portly man for his creative recasting of the adjective “Fluffy,” comes to The Mirage as part of the property’s “Aces of Comedy” series. The actor/comedian, a veteran of “Last Comic Standing” and numerous projects both live-action and animated, will perform at 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 28-30, in The Mirage Theatre. Tickets start at $59.99. 702–792-7777 or 800 963 9634

— John Przybys

SPORTS

9. Las Vegas Bowl

It’ll be the Pac-12’s Arizona State (8-4) facing off against the Big Ten’s Wisconsin (also 8-4) when the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl — which had been played in Sam Boyd Stadium since 1992 — makes its inaugural appearance at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, but fans can get ready for the big game via Bowl Week events that include a performance by The Village People on Fremont Street (see lvbowl.com/for-fans/bowl-week-events for details). Game tickets start at $50. lvbowl.com

— John Przybys

MUSIC

10. Mannheim Steamroller

You’ve seen all those Youtube videos with their music synchronized to mind-boggling holiday light shows; here’s a chance to see Mannheim Steamroller in person. The 35th Anniversary Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at the Orleans Arena. Yeah, we know it’s the day after Christmas, but it’ll keep you in the spirit that much longer. Tickets start at $39 at orleansarena.com.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.