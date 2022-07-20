Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Daniel Kaluuya in "Nope," written and directed by Jordan Peele.

MOVIE

‘Nope’

It’s wild to think that a writer-director could become a franchise after just two films, but that’s just what Jordan Peele has done with “Get Out” and “Us.” His latest, “Nope,” follows family members at a horse ranch who sense an alien presence, then try to capture it on camera. It’s only in theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The Shins

In 2001, The Shins created a template for ’60s-informed, early-aughts indie rock with their debut, “Oh, Inverted World,” an album of warm melodies capable of defrosting the coldest of hearts. The band celebrates the 21st anniversary of that classic by playing it front to back on its current tour as well as a healthy selection of tunes from the rest of its acclaimed songbook. See The Shins at 8 p.m. Friday at The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; axs.com

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Thundercat

Whimsy meets wizardry when Thundercat’s fingers go racing up and down the fretboard like fleshy funny cars. The bass virtuoso pairs otherworldly chops with jazz fusion freakouts about the joys of cats and anime. Though on his excellent most recent record, 2020’s “It Is What It Is,” he takes a more reflective turn in places as he copes with the loss of rapper and good friend Mac Miller, who died in 2018. See Thundercat at 7 p.m. Monday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $35; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

ART EXHIBIT

‘Quasibotanics’

Call them imperiled landscape paintings. Charles Geiger, who worked in a science research facility for 10 years, explores the “relational drama between the power of the resilient natural botanical world and self-destructive human events” through his paintings and drawings. The New York-based artist’s exhibit “Quasibotanics: Landscape of Disquiet” opens Friday at the College of Southern Nevada’s Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas, and runs through Sept. 17. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: csn.edu/artgallery.

George Riggle

MUSIC

Anthrax/Black Label Society/Hatebreed

Before they join forces in a reconstituted version of metal favorites Pantera later in the year, Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Black Label Society singer/guitarist Zakk Wylde will share the stage on this eclectic bill where thrash (Anthrax), guitar-based hard rock with blues undertones (BLS) and metallic hardcore (Hatebreed) trade elbows in the pit. See them at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $45.25; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

WINE

Anniversary party

The new owners of Valley Cheese & Wine, the longtime cheese and wine shop at 1570 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, are celebrating the second anniversary of their ownership with a party beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The event will feature bottomless bubbles, bottomless cheese, karaoke, raffle prizes, and 10 percent off all bottles of wine bought and poured during the party. Tickets are $30; bit.ly/ValleyCheeseParty.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Frankie Valli

You won’t want to take your eyes off of Frankie Valli as he recounts the high notes of a music career that spawned a crowd-pleaser of its own: the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys,” which has graced stages from Broadway to Vegas, as well as the silver screen. Hear the 88-year-old Valli perform Four Seasons hits including “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Sherry” and “Walk Like a Man” at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $40; thesmithcenter.com.

Maria Staubs

FOOD & DRINK

Italian Sunday Supper

Beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, SoulBelly BBQ, 1327 S. Main St., is joining with HooDoo Brown Barbeque of Connecticut and local Keris Sweets to present Italian Sunday Supper dishes: semolina baked pasta with Sunday gravy and mozzarella ($16), smoked pork belly porchetta ($18) and tiramisù cheesecake ($7). Trumer Pilsner are also being offered, with hand-painted glass available for purchase.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Lumineers

Ho! Hey! Sing along with the Lumineers as the folk rockers hit town in support of their fourth studio album, the heartbroken but hopeful “Brightside.” The Americana act behind such hits as “Stubborn Love,” “Ophelia,” “Cleopatra” and “Ho Hey” performs at 7 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden, with opening acts Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Maria Staubs

PARTY

Happy Camper

Head back to summer camp for a night (and the following morning) during the Happy Camper party at Area15. Camp-inspired games and activities, interactive art and photo installations, and DJ sets, including one by Passion Pit, will be part of the festivities. Costumes are encouraged, according to the event’s promoters, who also stress that nudity is prohibited. Tickets start at $29.95 at area15.com. (9 p.m. Saturday in the A-Lot)

Christopher Lawrence