Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Shaq’s Event and shows by St. Vincent and Roger Waters head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Shaquille O'Neal is shown at "The Event," a benefit concert for the Shaq Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena, on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2021. (Denise Truscello)

FUNDRAISER

The Event

It’s being billed as a Shaq-tie affair. The second annual The Event, the primary fundraiser for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, boasts a performing lineup including H.E.R., Maroon 5, Maren Morris, John Mulaney and Pitbull. See it at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Last year’s debut raised more than $2.8 million to benefit underserved children. Tables of 10 for the entire evening — which also includes a private cocktail reception, dinner and a live auction — are available starting at $10,000. Tickets for the performances start at $50; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

St. Vincent

On her latest album, “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) delved into music made in New York City in the early ’7os for inspiration. The results range from the Bowie-esque to the insistently funky, the cohesion coming from Clark’s consistently excellent guitar playing. Break out the bell-bottoms when she hits town on tour for the album at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Roger Waters

The inflatable pigs are flying high again, which can really only mean one thing: Roger Waters is back in town. The Pink Floyd co-founder is currently ensconced on what’s he called his “first farewell tour,” where he’s performing on a 360-degree stage for the first time. That’s what’s new; here’s what’s not: Expect the always outspoken Waters to maintain his tradition of merging music with political activism. “Run Like Hell” to the box office at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

DANCE

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s ‘Dracula’

Ballet. It’s not just for holidays, but it can absolutely make those holidays better. Expanding on its annual “Nutcracker” tradition, Nevada Ballet Theatre is bringing back “Dracula” in time for Halloween. The production, choreographed by Ben Stevenson and set to the music of Franz Liszt, was last performed here in 2018. See it at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Oct. 9 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Art in the Park

It’s billed as the largest juried arts and crafts festival in the Southwest. The 58th annual Art in the Park promises more than 300 artists and craftspeople selling their original works. More than 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the free two-day festival that serves as the largest fundraiser for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. It’s scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Downtown Government Parks at 401 California St. in Boulder City.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

World Sake Day

On Saturday, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill in Red Rock Resort toasts World Sake Day with a $30 flight of three proprietary Blue Ribbon sakes. The True Brew junmai sake is lightly fruity, the Special Brew junmai ginjo is smooth and refreshing, and Premium Brew daiginjo is medium dry, with a lightly floral aroma. Visit blueribbonsushiredrock.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

BLOCK PARTY

Hogs & Heifers’ 30th anniversary

Hogs & Heifers Saloon in downtown Las Vegas celebrates the 30th anniversary of the original New York City location with a Dirty 30 on 3rd block party, running through Saturday at 201 N. Third St. The event features Hogs & Heifers memorabilia, two motorcycle shows, an outdoor cigar lounge, a tattoo artist, Big Belly Crew and Livin’ Dirty clothiers, and live music. Free motorcycle parking, first come, first served.

Johnathan L. Wright

WINE

Somm Sundays

Ada’s Wine Bar in Tivoli Village continues its Somm Sundays series with guest sommelier Jeffrey Bencus of famed Picasso restaurant at Bellagio offering wine selections to pair with special dishes from chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper. The bomb somm will present wines by the glass or flight, with background, tasting notes and wine characteristics. The tasting runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Wine flights: $15-70. Chef’s choice bite: $10. Take-home bottles are 25 percent off. Visit adaslv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Max & Iggor Cavalera

Back in 1984, two teenage brothers from Brazil founded what is arguably death metal’s leading crossover act, Sepultura, a band that merged hooks and heaviness for a sound as dense and deadly as the jungles of their homeland. Max and Iggor Cavalera both left that group long ago, but with “Max & Iggor Cavalera Return: Beneath Arise,” they revisit two of Sepultura’s fiercest albums, 1989’s “Beneath the Remains” and 1991’s “Arise.” See them at 7 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $29.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Lakers preseason games

The Lakers — not the Summer League version, the actual Lakers — return to Las Vegas for preseason games for the first time since 2018. Up first, some combination of high-profile veterans and newcomers looking to make the team will take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. The next night, they’ll face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both games start at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $37 for the Suns and $34 for the Timberwolves; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence