Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Golden Knights’ home opener, the Pride parade, and shows by My Chemical Romance and Eddie Vedder head this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal over the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of MGM Resorts International entry march in the Las Vegas Pride Night parade downtown Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

SPORTS

Golden Knights’ home opener

It’s the longest wait for regular-season NHL action Las Vegas has ever seen — well, except for the 112 years between the 1905 land auction and the Golden Knights’ arrival. After missing the playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the Knights will welcome fans to T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 as they take on the Chicago Blackhawks in their 2022-23 home opener. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

PARADE AND FESTIVAL

Las Vegas Pride

The annual Las Vegas Pride Night Parade kicks off a weekend showcasing the city’s diversity. A pre-show will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the main stage at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue downtown, where there will also be a block party with beverage stations and food trucks. The parade, which starts at 7, will run along Fourth from Gass Avenue to Ogden Avenue. The celebration of the LGBTQ+ community continues with the Las Vegas Pride Festival from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. Festival tickets start at $20; eventbrite.com.

MUSIC

My Chemical Romance

Still not OK (they promise) after all these years, My Chemical Romance is back with the singalong angst that millions know and love. The black-clad, prog-emo favorites, who bring Queen-like theatrics to the stage, are set to play their first Vegas gig in over a decade. If you miss ’em this time around, don’t fret: They’re also headlining the upcoming When We Were Young festival on Oct. 22-23 and 29. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $79.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

RiSE Las Vegas

Unlike much of what you’ll see rising above the Jean Dry Lake Bed, this is no mirage. But it is fleeting, not like those Day-Glo rock totems. The annual RiSE Las Vegas festival returns Friday and Saturday, again expected to draw tens of thousands of revelers who’ll send lanterns marked with messages of hope floating into the night sky. The fest also features music, art, food trucks and an open-air market. Tickets start at $99; risefestival.com.

Review-Journal

MUSIC

Eddie Vedder

Pearl Jam fans were understandably bummed when the band canceled its concert here in May after bassist Jeff Ament came down with COVID-19. Now they’re getting perhaps the next best thing when frontman Eddie Vedder brings his new solo band The Earthlings to town, the group’s star-studded lineup consisting of guitarists Andrew Watt and Josh Klinghoffer, multi-instrumentalist Glen Hansard, Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. See them on Vedder’s first solo tour in a decade at 8 p.m. Friday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $63.76; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Reggae Rise Up

Indulge in enough good vibes to choke a horse when Reggae Rise Up returns to Vegas. Featuring scene favorites like Stick Figure, Rebelution and Slightly Stoopid along with hip-hop duo Atmosphere and dozens more, the three-day fest will serve as a natural mood enhancer at noon Friday to Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Single-day tickets are $80; three-day passes are $200; reggaeriseupvegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

Pride specials

These specials are being offered during Pride weekend on Friday and Saturday and through October:

■ House of Blues in Mandalay Bay is donating $2 from its Death Drop, Mermaid Mimos and Pink Man cocktails (all $16) to The LGBTQIA+ Community Center of Southern Nevada. The cocktails are being served in the main bar and dining room.

■ Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch is serving the Casino Royale, Elyx Butterfly and Pornstar Martini cocktails ($16).

Johnathan L. Wright

FESTIVAL

Age of Chivalry

Who’s ready to party like it’s 1499? The annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is back with three days of historical re-enactments, live performances, works by more than 100 artisans and authentic period food and drinks. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at Sunset Park. Expect to see jousting tournaments, strolling minstrels, storytellers, magicians, contortionists, jugglers, flame eaters and more. Admission is $15 per day in advance and $20 day of for adults, $8 per day in advance and $13 day of for those ages 6-12 and 60 and older; lvrenfair.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Tom Jones

As Joni Mitchell sang, “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you got ’til it’s gone.” That’s certainly the case with Tom Jones. The Welsh singer behind the likes of “It’s Not Unusual,” “What’s New Pussycat?” and that bangin’ remake with Art of Noise of Prince’s “Kiss” was a mainstay on the Strip, but he hasn’t performed in Las Vegas since his residency at the MGM Grand ended in 2010. That drought ends at 8 p.m. Friday when he brings his “Surrounded by Time” tour to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. The show is sold out, but resale tickets are available.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Harvest Festa

Here’s a way to eat your way through Eataly in Park MGM. Harvest Festa runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the food hall with unlimited event sips, bites and tastings. Tickets are $95 general admission or $125 for noon pre-party early admission; eataly.com/us_en, then search Harvest Festa.

Johnathan L. Wright