50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2022 - 7:42 am
 
Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE. Photo credit_ Matthe ...
Ellie Pulsifer as Annie and Addison as Sandy in the 2022 company of ANNIE. Photo credit_ Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade (1)

THEATER

‘Annie’

Musical theater’s favorite orphan and amateur meteorologist — the sun’s always going to come out tomorrow with that one — is bringing her hard knock life to town. “Annie” is the next offering in the Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Nov. 27, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart Hous ...
Kevin Hart poses for a portrait at the opening of his new vegan fast-food restaurant "Hart House" on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP).

COMEDY

Kevin Hart

It’s been four years since Kevin Hart’s previous tour, and considering the demands of his production company, various movies and venture capital firm, it’s honestly surprising he’s been able to carve out time for this one. The comedian is using this weekend’s “Reality Check” tour stop to film his next stand-up special. See him at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $99; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Credit: Water Lantern Festival
Credit: Water Lantern Festival

FESTIVAL

Water Lantern Festival

Whether it’s hopes and dreams or a letter to a loved one, write it on a lantern and let it set sail during the Water Lantern Festival. The family-friendly event will include music, activities and food trucks. Be a part of the festivities from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Park. Tickets start at $45.99; waterlanternfestival.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Courtesy "Sesame Street Live"
Courtesy "Sesame Street Live"

FAMILIES

‘Sesame Street Live!’

If your kids are too young to appreciate the close-up magic of Shin Lim, or are still at that age where they’re terrified of Criss Angel, there’s a new magician in town: Justin. He’ll be teaching Elmo the power of illusions in “Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.” See it at 2 p.m. Saturday and noon and 4 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $20; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Excision performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carniva ...
Excision performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

High Roller festival

It’s the musical equivalent of getting your head slammed in a car door: Canadian DJ-producer Excision traffics in dubstep at its most concussive and gut roiling. He headlines the two-night High Roller fest this weekend, which also features Virtual Riot, Barely Alive, BoogieT, Dirt Monkey and others. Get all the bass you can handle at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Single-day tickets are $59.99, two-day passes $99.99; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

John Fogerty performs at the All In Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds ...
John Fogerty performs at the All In Music & Arts Festival at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

John Fogerty

Guitar in hand, in place of silver spoon, John Fogerty still ain’t no fortunate son, though the fortunes of his fans are considerably brighter as the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman returns to town. Proud Mary keeps on burnin’ at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell dribbles against Long Beach State during the second half of an NCAA c ...
UCLA guard Tyger Campbell dribbles against Long Beach State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SPORTS

Continental Tire Main Event

March Madness is still four months away, but college basketball fans can get a little November delirium with the Continental Tire Main Event tourney, which features four teams all currently ranked in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll: UCLA, Baylor, Illinois and Virginia. The action takes place at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

The Underground Donut Tour begins excursions on Nov. 11, 2022, with stops at four doughnut, bei ...
The Underground Donut Tour begins excursions on Nov. 11, 2022, with stops at four doughnut, beignet and churro shops in downtown Las Vegas. (Underground Donut Tour).

FOOD

Underground Donut Tour

In downtown Las Vegas, the walkability factor now includes doughnuts. The Underground Donut Tour recently added excursions to four downtown doughnut, beignet and churro shops. Besides tasting, the tour shares the story of each purveyor, as well as the history of various landmarks and cultural attractions in the neighborhood. Tours begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children 10 and younger at undergrounddonuttour.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

The Underground, the speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum, is offering a flight of four p ...
The Underground, the speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum, is offering a flight of four pours of Heaven's Door Whiskey, from Bob Dylan, during November. (Mob Museum)

SPIRITS

Heaven’s Door Whiskey flight

During November, The Underground speakeasy and distillery in the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is knockin’ on the brown with a $35 flight of four pours of Heaven’s Door Whiskey, the new spirits project from Bob Dylan. The flight is served from noon to 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and noon to midnight Thursdays through Sundays.

Johnathan L. Wright

Cheapshot bar in downtown Las Vegas is serving A Fresh Start cocktail, with a portion of sales ...
Cheapshot bar in downtown Las Vegas is serving A Fresh Start cocktail, with a portion of sales through the end of the year being donated to homeless assistance. (Corner Bar Management)

COCKTAIL

Helping the homeless

Cheapshot bar, 517 E. Fremont St., part of the locally owned Corner Bar Management portfolio, created A Fresh Start cocktail to benefit Caridad, a Vegas organization that presents a jobs program for the homeless. Sunday through the end of 2022, a portion of the sale of each $15 cocktail will be donated to the organization. Visit caridadcharity.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOST READ
1
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
Air Force, FBI raid homes in probe of Area 51 website
2
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
Michele Fiore, after election loss, rants against Tarkanian
3
3 arrested, accused of locking teen in bedroom for over a year
3 arrested, accused of locking teen in bedroom for over a year
4
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
Rapper Blueface shot man who made joke at strip club, report says
5
Telles investigated in alleged kickback scheme tied to house flipping
Telles investigated in alleged kickback scheme tied to house flipping
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST