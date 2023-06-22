Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

A new exhibit showcasing Liberace, the Barrett-Jackson car auction and the return of the DjangoVegas! jazz festival highlight this week’s lineup of things to do.

Liberace opening at the Sahara Hotel on June 21, 1966. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

EXHIBIT

‘Liberace: Real and Beyond’

Liberace first played Las Vegas in 1944, and there hasn’t been a residency yet that could top his flamboyance and showmanship. He’s the reason many of us know the word “candelabra.” Now, the man born Władziu Valentino Liberace is being celebrated with an exhibit at the Nevada State Museum. “Liberace: Real and Beyond” will showcase some of his rarely seen costumes, personal items and photographs borrowed from the Liberace Foundation. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays. Admission, through the Springs Preserve, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., starts at $9.95 for adults.

Christopher Lawrence

CARS

Barrett-Jackson auction

Odds are, you won’t leave Barrett-Jackson’s annual Las Vegas auction with anything more than the vehicle you arrived in. But it never hurts to look, right? Among the marquee cars on the auction block this time are a 1972 De Tomaso Pantera used in the train theft scene from “Fast Five” and a hybrid, 986-horsepower 2021 Ferrari SF90. In addition to interacting with dozens of displays, attendees can join Toyota and Dodge for thrill rides on the performance track and take a test drive in the 2023 Lucid Air. The auction opens at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets for each day start at $25 for adults; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

David Foster

If you’re a fan of Andrea Bocelli, Peter Cetera, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban or Celine Dion — to name but a few — chances are you’re a David Foster aficionado as well, seeing as how the uber prolific songwriter-producer had a hand in some of the biggest hits by those artists. Thank him in person at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Moonlight’

It’s among the least heralded best picture winners, thanks to that Oscars fiasco involving Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, but that doesn’t make it any less deserving. “Moonlight,” the first LGBTQ-themed film to take home the top Academy Award, will have a special Pride screening. See it at 9 p.m. June 29 at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

DjangoVegas!

Touring since he was 7 years old, Australian guitar great Tommy Emmanuel established himself as a bona fide virtuoso before junior high. He headlines the return of the DjangoVegas! jazz festival alongside Brad Brose and His Bad Bros band and The Hot Club of Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. Tickets are $25; lasvegasnevada.gov.

Jason Bracelin

COCKTAILS

The Dorsey’s last night

Have one last round Saturday at The Dorsey, which is closing after service that evening in The Venetian to make way for Juliet Cocktail Room, debuting this summer. The Dorsey, which has helped define cocktail culture in Vegas, opened in late 2016 featuring cocktails designed by famed mixologists, wide-ranging audio, and design (inspired by classic libraries) layering mahogany, French oak, brass, leather and marble. Visit thedorseycocktail.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SHOWS

‘Legends in Concert’

When it closed at the end of 2022, “Legends in Concert” was the longest-running production in Las Vegas. While it’s still looking for a long-term home, the Frank Marino-led production is moving into the Orleans Showroom with tributes to Cher, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston. The 11-show run begins at 9 p.m. Monday, with additional shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 9 p.m. June 29. Tickets start at $52.29; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

VETERANS EVENT

Caffeinate & Collaborate

The Charlie-Mike Foundation, a local organization that connects veterans with employment after military service, will host Caffeinate & Collaborate from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2500 Anthem Village Drive, Suite 200. At the event, attendees may enjoy complimentary coffee, doughnuts and other refreshments; learn about foundation services and resources for veterans; and network with other veterans and community partners. Attendees receive a ticket for a raffle of gift cards. Visit charliemikefoundation.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Tarja

Finland’s “classic metal queen,” Tarja Turunen is renowned for the 3½-octave range of her classically trained singing voice. The former lead singer of metallers Nightwish, Turunen now brings her own brand of symphonic rock as a solo act. See her at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $35; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Pizza and beer dinner

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. June 29, Osteria Costa in The Mirage presents a four-course dinner from executive chef Adrian McGowan featuring pizza paired with Italian beer or wine. Cost: $55. Details/tickets: hardrockhotelcasinolasvegas.com/entertainment/events, then scroll down to dinner link.

Johnathan L. Wright