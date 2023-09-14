Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Singer Ivy Queen performs at Megaton Mundial de Polito Vega at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Rumbazo

Mexican Independence Day weekend is upon us again, which means a bonanza of Latin sounds in Vegas. Chief among them is the return of two-day block party Rumbazo, featuring favorites such as Ivy Queen, Gera MX, Jay Wheeler, Lenny Tavárez, Lunay and others. There will also be a culinary program with specialty cocktails and food from local Latin vendors, a dedicated michelada bar, a pop-up tattoo parlor and more. The party gets started at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $59 per day or $89 for a two-day pass; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias

It’s not just about the music during the Mexican Independence Day weekend festivities, but also the laughs. To wit, hitting town is “Fluffy” himself, Gabriel Iglesias, a big man capable of generating equally outsize punchlines. See him at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $82.57; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Noche UFC

From concerts to a comedy show, Mexican Independence Day celebrations are taking over the Strip this weekend. This year, UFC is joining in with the inaugural Noche UFC card. The main event features Alexa Grasso, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, making her first flyweight title defense in a rematch against Valentina Shevchenko. It’s set for 4 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $75; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Femmes of Rock

It’s the music of Led Zeppelin, The Who, Metallica, Van Halen and others, performed as you’ve rarely, if ever, heard it. Femmes of Rock is fronted by rock violinist and arranger Nina DiGregorio and three other female violinists/vocalists. See them at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BURGERS

Downtown patties

Monday is National Cheeseburger Day. Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St., offers several cheeseburgers. Among them are the Cali (Angus chuck, American cheese, cascabella chili spread, caramelized onions, $15), a 50/50 (pork chorizo, Angus chuck, asadero cheese, jalapeño mayo, $17), and the Truffle (Angus chuck, Muenster, truffle spread, caramelized onions, $17).

Johnathan L. Wright

SPIRITS

Sake tasting

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Tivoli Village is hosting Kanpai: A Sake Experience. The event features more than 50 sakes, plus other Asian spirits, beer, food and cultural performances. Proceeds benefit the Maui Strong Fund established by the Hawaii Community Foundation to assist victims of the Maui wildfires. Tickets: projecttaco.ticketspice.com/kanpai-2023.

Johnathan L. Wright

THEATER

‘The Miracle Worker’

At this point, it shouldn’t be much of a spoiler to say that teacher Anne Sullivan was able to share the gift of language with a young deaf-blind Helen Keller. The way she did it, as chronicled in William Gibson’s Tony-winning play “The Miracle Worker,” remains as inspiring as it is remarkable. See it for yourself when Las Vegas Little Theatre performs “The Miracle Worker” at 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows through Sept. 24. Tickets are $30; lvlt.org.

Christopher Lawrence

HAPPY HOUR

Margaritas and more

From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Baja Miguel’s in the South Point offers Fiesta Happy Hour, with frozen or house margaritas, well drinks, Jose Cuervo gold shots, Mexican beers, hard seltzers and house wine, all for $3 each.

Johnathan L. Wright

EERIE EVENTS

Oddities & Curiosities Expo/Occulture Faire

It’s one of the absolute weirdest Saturdays you could ever hope to have. First up, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo welcomes vendors selling everything from quack medical devices to preserved specimens to funeral collectibles. Sideshow acts will perform throughout the day, and a taxidermy class is available for an additional charge. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Expo at World Market Center. General admission starts at $10; showpass.com. Then there’s the Occulture Faire, featuring psychic, astrology and tarot readings and educational speakers from the occult community. It’s scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. General admission is free; occulturefaire.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Cryptopsy

It’s the musical equivalent of partaking in the running of the bulls — and getting gored in the gut. Canadian death metallers Cryptosy conjure such a dizzying, hide-the-kids chaos, it often sounds like three bands coming at you at once. They’re currently headlining the aptly titled “Carnival of Death Tour” with fellow ragers Abysmal Dawn, Hate, Reaping Asmodeia and Warforged. Get smooshed at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $28 in advance, $33 day of show; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin