Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” top the lineup for the week of Nov. 10-16.

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

COMEDY

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are celebrating their 30 years of friendship by hitting the road. The former “Weekend Update” anchor duo is bringing the “Restless Leg Tour” to Resorts World for two shows. See them at 9 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $113; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos

For well over a decade, Floyd Mayweather set the standard as boxing’s slickest, most savvy fighter, a defensive wunderkind almost impossible to hit squarely with a substantial power punch. These days, two-time champ Shakur Stevenson is vying for that mantle as the sport’s craftiest, toughest-to-hit fighter. This weekend, he seeks his third belt, this time in the lightweight division, against gritty Dominican challenger Edwin De Los Santos. The card begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert’

Reynolds Hall has had some swingin’ headliners over the years, just none quite like this. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” brings the Oscar-winning animated film to The Smith Center, with the music provided by The Broadway Sinfonietta and a live DJ. See it at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

‘Ghost Stories’

On Fridays and Saturdays in November, 1923 Prohibition Bar in Mandalay Bay is presenting “Ghost Stories” with Kent Axell, the magician, mentalist, and star of “Brain Games” on the National Geographic channel and “Masters of Illusion” on The CW. Shows begin at 8 and 10 p.m. in the bar’s Hidden Chamber. Tickets are $39 to $69; 1923lv.com. Seating is limited to 30.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

G League Ignite season opener

In two of the past three NBA drafts, a player from Henderson-based developmental basketball squad G League Ignite has been among the top three picks. In total, the team has had a whopping 1o players drafted over that time span. See tomorrow’s pros today in the squad’s season opener versus the Ontario Clippers at 7 p.m Friday at Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $20; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSEUM

Kefauver Day

Sen. Estes Kefauver’s quest to expose organized crime is still paying dividends. On Nov. 15, 1950, a committee led by the Tennessee senator interviewed witnesses about alleged mob involvement in Las Vegas casinos in the second-floor courtroom of the building that opened in 1933 as Las Vegas’ first federal courthouse and post office. That building now houses the Mob Museum, the courtroom has been restored, and on Wednesday in celebration of Kefauver Day, Nevadans will be admitted free with ID. The museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Sushi and sake

From 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, Kaia Handroll in Area15 offers 25 percent off all sakes and a free hand roll with the purchase of two hand rolls. Other menu highlights: pre-set menus of three to six rolls, sashimi, and a lavish temaki cone (A5 wagyu, Maine lobster, Ossetra caviar, truffle, gold flakes) paired with A5 wagyu, sashimi and Japanese whisky.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

‘The Music of Queen’

Start warming up your neck muscles now so you can bang your head along with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Led by conductor Brent Havens and former Yellow Brick Road frontman Brody Dolyniuk on vocals, “The Music of Queen” will celebrate the songs of Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MARKET

Holiday goods

The annual Scandinavian Holiday Bazaar returns from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave. The bazaar features lefse (Norwegian flatbread), warm waffles, home-baked goods, Scandinavian merchandise, photo opportunities with a flag display and a traditional painted Dala horse, and seating to enjoy waffles and coffee. Proceeds benefit the Sons of Norway Vegas Viking Lodge, a nonprofit that promotes Norwegian heritage.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Left to Die

Death, the band, is the first word in death metal, literally and figuratively. High among the genre’s greatest acts ever, the group came to an end when frontman Chuck Schuldiner died in 2001. The band’s legacy lives on, though, in Left to Die, which features former early members Rick Rozz and Terry Butler in a lineup fronted by Exhumed singer-guitarist Matt Harvey, who’s capable of sounding remarkably like Schuldiner. They play Death’s classic 1988 sophomore effort, “Leprosy,” in its entirety at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Pkwy. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin