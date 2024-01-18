Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Prince in a scene from "Purple Rain." (Warner Bros.)

MOVIES

‘Purple Rain’

The actual anniversary isn’t until July 27, but can you blame anyone for jumping the gun in order to celebrate 40 years of “Purple Rain”? Prince’s film debut contains possibly the greatest movie soundtrack of all time with the likes of “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Take Me with U” and “Darling Nikki,” in addition to his titular song. See it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Monday at The Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St. Tickets are $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

AUCTION

Mecum motorcycle auction

Whether you’re looking to pre-emptively spend your kids’ inheritance on a bike or just want to ogle what’s for sale, Mecum Auctions is bringing its annual vintage and antique motorcycle auction to town. The likely headliner is a 1911 Harley-Davidson 7D Twin that’s one of only four known to exist and has been displayed in the Guggenheim Museum. It’s expected to fetch $400,000 to $500,000. Doors open at 8 a.m. Wednesday to Jan. 27 at the South Point. Tickets start at $30; mecum.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is returning to the site of the Red Dragon Casino. In its final act, the Desert Inn was transformed into the Asian-themed resort for “Rush Hour 2,” starring Jackie Chan and Tucker. He’s performing stand-up this weekend in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, which rose from the rubble of the Desert Inn. See Tucker at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $85; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Tony Orlando

After 63 years of concerts, Tony Orlando is retiring from the road. The singer-songwriter has spent over five decades as a Vegas headliner, which comes to a hard-earned end this weekend. Catch Orlando’s farewell shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the South Point Showroom. Tickets start at $60; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Pizza pockets

Through Saturday, the last day of National Pizza Week, Clique Bar & Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering a bite-size way to celebrate with fresh-fried pizza pockets. The pouches are filled with melty mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage and marinara. Cost: $16.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Collective Soul

Heaven’s light shines down once more as radio-friendly ’90s alt-rockers Collective Soul return to Vegas in support of their most recent album, “Vibrating,” their 11th record overall, on which the band sounds plenty invigorated for a group going on 30-plus years. See Collective Soul at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $44.95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

DRINK

Irish Coffee Day

On Jan. 25, National Irish Coffee Day, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, 355 Convention Center Drive, is serving its signature Irish coffee made with Teeling small-batch Irish whiskey, hot coffee, crème de menthe and whipped cream. Cost: $20.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Mac Sabbath

“Drive-thru metal” pioneers and self-described “Monsanto mutants” Mac Sabbath love Black Sabbath and loathe the grease- and calorie-saturated fast-food industry. “Never Say Diet” when the parody metallers hit town with their over-the-top theatrical live show at 7 p.m. Sunday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets start at $24.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

FUNDRAISER

Rock and Roller Derby

Sin City Roller Derby is once again the beneficiary of Rock and Roller Derby at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. The outdoor music lineup includes D.J. Cesarz, Fooski and Trinidad Suave from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and is open to all ages. The party moves indoors, and becomes 21-and-over, at 8 p.m. with performances by Las Nalgonas, The Hideaway, Lean 13, Skabrones and Los Carajos. The night also includes skating, raffles, local vendors and food from Chef Loui & Tunu Fixxx. Admission is $5.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Dinner meets movie

The Wall at Area15 will host dinner and a movie at 4 p.m. Saturday. The evening features a meal from The Beast and a screening of the film “Ready Player One.” Tickets are $30; area15.com.

Johnathan L. Wright