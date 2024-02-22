51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2024 - 7:23 am
 
Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday ...
Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Bad Bunny

Normally, a gig in a 20,000-seat arena wouldn’t be considered “intimate,” but after he packed Allegiant Stadium twice last year, “King of Latin Trap” Bad Bunny’s two-night stand in town will feel downright cozy. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $170; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Sister Gloria-Areola of the Sin City Sisters poses for a portrait at the Ghostbar during the an ...
Sister Gloria-Areola of the Sin City Sisters poses for a portrait at the Ghostbar during the annual AFAN Black and White Party at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

BENEFIT

‘Gala of GOREgeous’

Paint the town red, literally, and join the Sin Sity Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the community organization dedicated to advocating for HIV/AIDS awareness, at their 16th annual red dress charity event. This year’s theme: “Gala of GOREgeous,” a night of mystery, macabre and splendor” with beats by DJ Axis and entertainment by celebrity drag queens. Proceeds will support the Sisters’ AIDS Drug Assistance Program, which provides lifesaving medications to people living with HIV/AIDS. VIP admission begins at 7:30 p.m. and general admission at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Usual Place, 100 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets start at $55; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

Carrie Brownstein, left, and Corin Tucker of Sleater Kinney perform on day three of Riot Fest o ...
Carrie Brownstein, left, and Corin Tucker of Sleater Kinney perform on day three of Riot Fest on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Douglass Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Sleater-Kinney

Don’t let your loved ones down by skipping can’t-miss indie rockers Sleater-Kinney — truly one of the best bands of their ilk over the past two decades — when they make an uber-rare Vegas appearance in support their bracing new album, “Little Rope,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $32.50; brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Jason Bracelin

Las Vegas resident and Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen at the Dula Gym in Las Vegas on ...
Las Vegas resident and Harlem Globetrotter Scooter Christensen at the Dula Gym in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. The Globetrotters will preform at the Orleans Arena on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 apart of their 93rd World Tour. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

SPORTS

Harlem Globetrotters

You couldn’t have blamed the Harlem Globetrotters if they’d quit in 1981. It’s not like they’d ever top playing basketball against a team of robots with the fate of Gilligan’s Island at stake. Yet here they are, still entertaining audiences 43 years later. See the Harlem Globetrotters at 7 p.m. Monday at The Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $33; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Roddy Piper in a scene from John Carpenter's "They Live." (Universal)
Roddy Piper in a scene from John Carpenter's "They Live." (Universal)

MOVIES

‘They Live’

He came to chew bubblegum and kick (butt), and he was all out of bubblegum. Roddy Piper stars as a drifter who comes across a special pair of sunglasses that allow him to see aliens and their subliminal messages hiding in plain sight in John Carpenter’s cult classic “They Live.” See it at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and 9 p.m. March 1 at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

Wine Down Wednesdays

From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Pier 17 Yacht Club, a speakeasy in the Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Place, is launching its Wine Down Wednesdays with a free tasting for guests of the speakeasy and the Fairy Garden. Full glasses and bottles of wine also available for purchase.

Johnathan L. Wright

FILE - Michael Bivins, from left, Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Joh ...
FILE - Michael Bivins, from left, Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill of New Edition appear in the press room at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, 2021. The group will perform on ABC's “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MUSIC

New Edition

If you weren’t listening to the radio in the early ’90s, you can’t truly appreciate how inescapable the members of New Edition really were. After a string of hits including “Cool It Now” and “Mr. Telephone Man,” the group split up, and Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bell Biv DeVoe (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie DeVoe) dominated the charts. Now, all six members are kicking off their residency at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Performances continue through March 9. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

At the Downtown Grand, Triple George Grill is offering free meals in August to customers with f ...
At the Downtown Grand, Triple George Grill is offering free meals in August to customers with first names George or Jorge to celebrate the restaurant's 17th anniversary. (Downtown Grand)

FOOD & DRINK

Leap day deals

On Feb. 29, leap day, Triple George Grill at the Downtown Grand is offering a four-course power lunch featuring soup or salad, sandwich with choice of side, choice of dessert and a soothing martini for $29. The property’s Freedom Beat is offering two prime rib dinners with choice of appetizer or dessert for $29.99.

Johnathan L. Wright

Music Director Donato Cabrera directs the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at ...
Music Director Donato Cabrera directs the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

It’s one of the most popular and recognizable American compositions of all time, even if you don’t necessarily know it by name. With “Cabrera Conducts Rhapsody in Blue at 100,” the Las Vegas Philharmonic pays tribute to the George Gershwin classic. Also on the bill are selections from Antonín Dvořák’s “Slavonic Dances,” William L. Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony” and John Adams’ “The Chairman Dances.” It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with a 30-minute pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m., in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $39; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Frank Family wine pairing

Beginning at 7 p.m. Feb. 29, Gaetano’s Ristorante, 10271 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 111, Henderson, is presenting a four-course dinner featuring pours from Frank Family Vineyards of Napa Valley. Master sommelier Joseph Phillips of Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits helps guide guests through the pairings, which include duck ravioli with the ’19 zinfandel and roasted prime rib with the ’16 cabernet sauvignon. Cost: $150. RSVP by emailing info@gaetanoslv.com or by calling 702-361-1661.

Johnathan L. Wright

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy" is due out March 8 on Apple TV+ ...
After wake-up call, Eugene Levy embraces spirit of adventure
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You need that kick-in-the-can moment to get out of your comfort zone,” says the 77-year-old star of “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Reluctant Traveler.”

More stories
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Country superstar to be lauded at Las Vegas Strip event
Country superstar to be lauded at Las Vegas Strip event
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’
Usher announces Las Vegas Strip return: ‘I’ll never forget the energy’